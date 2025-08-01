WNBA star Sophie Cunningham admits her new podcast might get her ‘canceled real fast’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has predicted that her new podcast with her reality TV star pal could get her “canceled real fast.”

The Indiana Fever guard has launched her first podcast, Show Me Something, with friend and co-host, West Wilson. Speaking to People, she acknowledged that the main goal of the podcast is for her and West to have fun.

“We're lighthearted, and sometimes our love language is, like s***talking,” she told the publication. “It'll be cool that people can see our humor, what we're actually like and it's coming from us and not from other people perceiving or portraying what they think we are.”

Wilson is expecting listeners to have stern opinions about the podcast, since he and Cunningham have “been through the ringer” of public criticism in the past.

“We've both been doing media stuff for a while. We've also both gotten in trouble for s*** before,” he said. “I don't necessarily know what Sophie's fan base is like, what they like or don't like, but it'll be fun to explore that.”

Sophia Cunningham launches new podcast ‘Show Me Something’ ( Getty )

Cunningham also sarcastically predicted that the podcast would be hit with backlash, claiming it would “get canceled real fast.”

During the interview with People, the athlete also addressed one of the main topics of discussion on the podcast: Sports.

“We're definitely going to hit on the WNBA [Women’s National Basketball Association], a huge topic in sports right now, and then Bravo, clearly, but pop culture, food, fashion, travel, let's spread this thing wide open because we really do talk about anything,” she said.

During the first episode of her podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, Cunningham spoke about a famous member of her team, Caitlin Clark. She defended her teammate from critics, hitting back at the idea that Clark isn’t the “face of” the WNBA

“We have a lot of badasses in our league, and hell yeah, I'm all for that, but when people try to argue that she's not the face of our league or that our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s*** You're literally dumb as f***,” she argued.

She said that while “every rookie coming into a league” will experience some kind of on-court hazing, “there's just more for” Clark.

“It's her second year, and now being on her team and seeing it, I'm like, 'What are people doing?' It's too much,” she added.

She also addressed her criticism of the WNBA expanding to Detroit and Cleveland.

“I am someone who says what everyone else is thinking or talking about. Not just with the refs, but with Detroit, with Cleveland,” she said.

“I want people to hear what I just said. I am the only one. But if you ask our league, they feel the same exact way.”

Cunningham entered the WNBA in 2019 as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Mercury. In January, she was traded to the Indiana Fever.