The best looks from the WNBA All-Stars Orange Carpet

The WNBA All-Stars kicked off their weekend in style on Thursday, transforming the orange carpet at the Indianapolis convention centre into a vibrant catwalk for hundreds of adoring fans.

This glamorous display marked a fun new dimension to the All-Star festivities. Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, resplendent in a shiny long-sleeved red dress and heels, declared: "This was definitely a lot of fun."

open image in gallery Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard and Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum, from left, pose on the orange carpet for WNBA All Star basketball events ( AP )

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, elegant in a long, dark gown and heels, echoed the sentiment.

“I think it just kind of gets the fans a little bit more excited about seeing all the outfits,” she said.

open image in gallery Chicago Sky's Angel Reese poses on the orange carpet for WNBA All Star basketball events ( AP )

WNBA players have been amping up their clothes game over the past few seasons, garnering attention off the court for their pregame fashion choices. Tunnel Fits — as the players arrival to the arena is called — is not new to the league, but it has risen to a whole new level of fashion.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky wowed the crowd in a leopard print coat and stylish sunglasses.

open image in gallery Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers poses on the orange carpet (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I missed this last year because of flight issues, but was so glad to be here this year for it,” Reese said.

Reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson, of the Las Vegas Aces, wore a Di Petsa-designed maroon sleeveless gown that exposed her left leg from the hip and sported stunning gold Saint Laurent earrings.

The New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, who will compete in the skills competition on Friday night, admitted she was a little intimidated walking across the stage.

open image in gallery New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu poses on the orange carpet ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“It took me out of my comfort zone,” she said, sticking with pants and shirt.

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx loved the chance to walk across the stage, but as a mom of a young daughter, wished she knew that there was going to be kids in the audience, as she might have chosen a different, less revealing outfit, she said.