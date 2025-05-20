WNBA star accused of having affair with married NBA executive, lawsuit reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new lawsuit alleges former Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham had an affair with Josh Bartelstein, the married CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

The lawsuit, filed by Gene Traylor, the Suns' former director of safety, security and risk management, accuses the organization of racial discrimination and includes claims of organizational misconduct.

Traylor alleges that Cornelius Craig, the Suns’ vice president of security and risk management, spread damaging rumors about Bartelstein's alleged relationship with Cunningham, 28.

Traylor claims he reported these concerns to Bartelstein, who did not take action.

“When Bartelstein asked Plaintiff to reveal what Craig was saying, Plaintiff explained that Craig had been telling others, ‘Josh Bartelstein is f–king Sophie Cunningham,’” the lawsuit reads.

open image in gallery WNBA player Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein are accused of having an affair in a lawsuit filed this month. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted representatives for the Suns, the Mercury, Fever, and Cummingham for comment.

Stacey Mitch, the Senior Vice President of Communications for the Suns, denied these allegations in a statement to Fox News Digital, reportedly saying, “The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible.”

Mitch also criticized Traylor's attorney, Sheree Wright, noting her disciplinary history with the Arizona State Bar.

"She continues to insert salacious lies and fabrications into her complaints—knowing that the media may report them as fact, as happened yesterday—she hopes to coerce the Phoenix Suns into settling. Sheree Wright will not extort our organization and never see a single dollar,” Mitch said.

Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019 to 2024 after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Although she signed a contract extension through 2025 last September, she was traded to the Indiana Fever in February.

open image in gallery Sophie Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019 to 2024 before being traded to the Indiana Fever. ( Getty Images )

Cunningham did not play in the Fever’s season opener against the Sky on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Bartelstein, a former Michigan basketball player, became CEO of the Suns and Mercury in April 2023 after spending eight years with the Pistons. He has been married to his wife Sydney, for two years.

Bartelstein shouted out his supportive wife in a November 2024 profile for Phoenix Magazine.

“This job is incredibly demanding. It’s the best job ever, but it’s long hours, high-stress and -pressure, and public-facing. And I travel a lot,” he said. “Me and Sydney have done it together, and she’s a huge reason why I love what I get to do.”