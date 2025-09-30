Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular video gamer Skyrim Grandma has officially announced her retirement from YouTube.

The 89-year-old — who posted videos of herself playing the action role-playing game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — revealed that she won’t be uploading Skyrim content anymore in a YouTube video shared Monday.

She said that aside from a few “older regular viewers,” most of her fanbase seems to be “very young kids,” and she’s “not getting any feedback from them on the videos.”

“All I get is ‘Hi, Grandma. I love you, Grandma,’” the gamer, whose real name is Shirley Curry, said. “That’s not what I’m spending my time making and uploading videos for.”

However, she said that she still appreciates hearing from her “regular,” older fans, who’ve been following her account for nearly 15 years.

Skyrim Grandma says she’s done making gameplaying videaos after 15 years ( Shirley Curry / YouTube )

“I will be leaving a vlog once in a while when I have something to talk about, you older ones,” she said, noting that those fans have contacted her via email. “When I say older ones, I mean teens and up, the ones who have regularly commented on my videos, actually talked to me.”

“This has come to this because I'll soon be 90 years old," she added. “Every time I come up with a new idea of how to play a story in Skyrim, which is what I've mostly always done, made up my own stories in there. I may make one or two or three [videos] with a new character, and then I'm just bored again. So that's why I'm just going to stop uploading anything with Skyrim.”

Curry emphasized that she’s “not having any fun” with making the Skyrim videos anymore.

“Probably because of all the little kids on there. I think that's about all I have to say,” she concluded. “I hope my older viewers will stay with me and keep talking to me like you have been.”

Curry has amassed over 1.3 million followers on YouTube and has shared more than 2,400 videos. Most of her content shows her adventures in the console game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which came out in 2011 and is the fifth installment in The Elder Scrolls series.

Set in a richly imagined medieval world, the game follows the Dragonborn — a hero destined to defeat Alduin, a dragon prophesied to bring about the end of the world.

News of Curry’s retirement coincides with anticipation for The Elder Scrolls VI, the next main installment in the beloved franchise. While Bethesda has yet to announce an official release date, the game is widely expected to arrive in 2026 or later.