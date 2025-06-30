The best gaming headset you can buy is cheaper than ever at Amazon

Whether you’re sneaking in a few extra hours of Death Stranding 2 while your partner snoozes or you want your devastating Mario Kart World taunts to be picked up with crystal clarity, you’ll need a decent gaming headset. Well good news: right now you can save almost £100 on the best gaming headset I’ve tested, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

My top pick of the best gaming headsets, the unbeatable Turtle Beach Stealth Pro has dropped from £279.99 to £185, the headset’s lowest ever price and a limited time deal at Amazon.

I’ve tested a huge number of gaming headsets for IndyBest, and the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro tops our list for its uncompromising audio quality, delivered by powerful 50mm nanoclear drivers producing crisp and detailed sound. This is bolstered by some of the best active noise cancellation we’ve experienced on a gaming headset, effectively silencing background distractions and letting you focus entirely on your game.

For all its premium features, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro commands a similarly premium price tag when not on offer. This Amazon discount makes the gaming headset a lot more palatable for those on a budget – it’s a worthy upgrade from cheaper headsets and one you’ll immediately appreciate.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro: Was £279.99, now £185.88, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Turtle Beach )

The best headset from renowned gaming brand Turtle Beach, the Stealth Pro sounds and feels every inch as premium as its price point suggests. In my Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review, I appreciated its “quietly refined fit and finish and refreshingly minimalist aesthetic, steering well clear of the dazzling look-at-me RGB lighting effects found on rival headsets.”

As well as looking the part, the gaming headset’s loud 50mm drivers deliver a spacious and detailed soundstage across game genres. “Bass is powerful but controlled,” I wrote in my review. “Mids and vocal tones are clear, and highs are crisp, even with spatial audio activated. That performance means the stealth pro is a superb headset for music and movies as well as gaming.”

Active noise cancellation is a rarity in gaming headsets, dialling down external sounds to immerse you more fully in the experience. The Stealth Pro also comes with a wireless transmitter dock, which doubles as a charging point for the headset’s pair of swappable battery packs. That means you can juggle the batteries to avoid drop-outs when your juice runs low.

For £185 you get a suite of features usually reserved for the most expensive audio gear on the market. It’s an exceptional amount of tech for the money. For anyone serious about competitive gaming, or who wants an uncompromised gaming experience when trying to keep the noise down, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a steal.

