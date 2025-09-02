The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a gaming writer and I’ve already decided this is my game of the year
The year isn’t over yet, but there’s one game I don’t think will be beaten in 2025
So far, 2025 has been a truly outstanding year for game releases. January brought us Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, February saw the release of Monster Hunter Wilds, and March spoiled us with Split Fiction and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
It didn’t stop there, either, as April brought The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, while the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World launched globally in June, and Donkey Kong Bananza came out in July.
That’s just a whistle-stop tour of some of the great games and consoles that I’ve been fortunate enough to get my hands on so far this year, and there are still more games scheduled to be released before we head into 2026.
However, whatever the rest of the year may bring, I’m not convinced they’ll beat one game (released in June) that stands out above the rest: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
If you’re yet to discover the unforgettable storyline and jaw-dropping visuals for yourself, keep scrolling, as I reveal everything you need to know (but no spoilers), including what makes it my top pick for game of the year in 2025.
How I tested
I’ve spent hours and hours playing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach as well as myriad other games released this year, for comparison. Although my hands-on piece for Indy100 on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was a review-in-progress when the review embargo lifted, I’ve since completed the game through to the end credits, so I can bring you my honest opinions on the entire game. I played through Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on a base PS5 console.
When reviewing games, there are three main things I always focus on:
- Story or game modes: I always consider whether the story is interesting and keeps me gripped. If a game does not have a story, for example, it’s a sports title, I will focus more on how good the different modes are.
- Presentation: I focus on how the game looks, runs and sounds.
- Gameplay: This is about how good the game itself is to play, what you do and what the mechanics of the game are really like.
'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'
- Release date: 26 June 2025
- Why we love it
- Superb storyline
- Class-leading visuals
- Unique and innovative gameplay
Let’s cut to the chase. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a masterpiece. It has the perfect recipe of an unforgettable story, genuinely jaw-dropping visuals and gameplay that’s unique and innovative.
When it was released in 2019, Death Stranding was divisive. Some stretches of the original game are quite long and arduous, and I understand why some found the pacing too slow, but that’s the point – you’re supposed to feel that struggle and it’s something I enjoyed.
The gameplay loop in Death Stranding titles involves delivering cargo from point A to point B while navigating a brutal open world and taking on different enemy types. Delivering cargo further connects the world, and NPCs (non-playable characters) give protagonist Sam ‘likes’. The more likes received, the higher the rating and better the rewards from certain connected areas, such as better weapons or equipment that can really make a difference. Getting to different facilities brings new sections of the world online, so vital resources for survival can be shared.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach streamlines this loop effectively, not only attracting those who bounced off the first game but ensuring those who completed the first game don’t have to go through the same hardships again. It very cleverly continues where the first game left off and does so in a meaningful way – this isn’t just a sequel for the sake of it.
It does what every good sequel should do: refining and improving upon its predecessor in every area. The story is outstanding and really stuck with me, with every character portrayed and played to perfection, with plenty of crazy and quirky moments along the way.
The second instalment has more fast-paced action compared with the original game. It adds more of a tactical element to approaching certain areas, in terms of taking out enemies and gathering vital resources. This also adds another dimension to resource management in terms of what you need to carry with you.
It’s a complex game, but as there are so many layers to it, it never feels stale, and new elements are continually introduced as the game develops. How you take advantage of these is dependent on how you want to play.
You can go in guns blazing and risk damaging equipment; find a stealthy spot and take out enemies one by one; or try a stealth approach, then get spotted yet still have a blast when the plan goes awry, as the game allows for unforgettable unscripted moments.
The other thing that makes Death Stranding 2: On the Beach stand out from the crowd is just how good it looks. In my opinion, there’s no better-looking game out there. Its photo-realism is unrivalled and that’s across character models, mountain ranges, rainforests, wildfires, sandstorms, action-heavy sequences, and more. Even Rockstar Games will have a job topping it with GTA 6.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach runs exactly how it should – not once did I experience a single stutter or frame-rate dip across both quality and performance modes. And that’s all the more impressive given how fantastic it looks visually.
The verdict: ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’
There are still a number of games due to be released before the end of 2025, but I’m just not convinced at the moment that any will be better than Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This game unexpectedly swept me off my feet with just how good its story, gameplay, visuals and tone are, leading me to award it the accolade of game of the year 2025.
