Sharon Osbourne tells fans she’s still ‘finding her footing’ following Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has shared a heartfelt message to fans thanking them for their support following the death of her husband Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath frontman died in July, aged 76, just weeks after he and his band played a final farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham.

This week, Sharon, 72, shared her first post since Ozzy’s death, updating fans on how she is coping with the loss.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne wrote in an Instagram post.

She said that fans’ messages and tributes have given her “comfort than you know” and have carried her through many nights – but admitted that she is “still finding my footing”.

In the post, Osbourne added a video of herself and daughter Kelly at Cornwall Falconry, enjoying the birds-of-prey experience on a private farm.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence,” she wrote. “They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

Osbourne concluded the post by again thanking fans for the “otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way”.

Sharon and Ozzy first met in 1970 and went on to marry in 1982. The couple had celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. Their relationship became famous after their chaotic but loving home life was chronicled in the 2002 reality show The Osbournes.

“Sharon is like my soulmate – sometimes I love her, sometimes I don’t love her, sometimes I’m angry with her, sometimes I’m crazy about her,” the singer said in an interview last year. “But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world. I couldn’t live without her; I don’t wanna live without her.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in new documentary filmed in the three years before Ozzy’s death ( Expectation/BBC )

Osbourne was laid to rest at a private funeral in Birmingham on 30 July following a public funeral procession on Broad Street.

A death certificate for the musician confirmed he had died of cardiac arrest, while also having Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease.