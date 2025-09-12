Kelly Osbourne shares video of new hobby that’s ‘put a smile back on mum’s face’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne has been seen in public for the first time since her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral, as she took part in a falconry activity with her daughter Kelly in Cornwall.

“Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it!” wrote Kelly in a post on Instagram on Thursday (11 September). “Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!”

The mother and daughter visited Cornwall Falconry and enjoyed the birds-of-prey experience on a private farm run by a husband and wife.

In the footage, Kelly can be seen instructing her mother to put her hand out. Sharon then lifts a thickly gloved arm, telling the bird: “I don’t have anything to give you”.

It follows a period of absence from public life for Sharon, who has not been seen since her husband’s funeral in Birmingham on 30 July earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath singer died aged 76 on 22 July, weeks after the band’s historic farewell performance in their hometown. A death certificate for the musician confirmed he had died of cardiac arrest, while also suffering from Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease.

Sharon has a ‘smile back’ on her face after the activity ( Instagram/KellyOsbourne )

Sharon and Ozzy first met in 1970 and went on to marry in 1982. The couple had been married for over four decades and celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. Their relationship became infamous after their chaotic home life was chronicled in the 2002 reality show The Osbournes.

“Sharon is like my soulmate – sometimes I love her, sometimes I don’t love her, sometimes I’m angry with her, sometimes I’m crazy about her,” the singer said in an interview last year.

“But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world. I couldn’t live without her; I don’t wanna live without her.”

The musician’s death was announced by his family in a statement that read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” it added.