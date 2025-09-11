Serena Williams’ coach fought with the 23-time Grand Slam champion over her weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serena Williams’s former coach has opened up about the fights he used to have with the 23-time Grand Slam champion over her weight.

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Patrick Mouratoglou reflected on Williams’s comments on Today where she explained that her coach said she needed to lose weight to be a better tennis player.

“Oh I remember it very well,” the coach told the publication, who helped Williams win 10 of her Grand Slam titles. “It was after the pregnancy – not right after; I know these things take time. I told her: ‘Listen, this is not a comment on how you look. It’s not my problem.’”

The now-retired tennis player shares two children with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple has two daughters: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 8, and Adira Ohanian, 2. With the birth of both children, Williams had struggled to lose weight.

Her former coach continued: “But tennis is a sport in which you can’t afford to be overweight. First of all, the pressure on your joints and everything is so big that your chances [of injury] become much higher. The second thing is it’s a sport in which you change directions all the time and with a lot of speed. Even one kilo overweight is a lot.

Williams struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her two daughters ( AFP via Getty Images )

“When you go full speed in one direction with one kilo extra and then need to stop and come back, the time that you lose is really important,” he continued. “Just look at the best players in the world – [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Jannik] Sinner, [Novak] Djokovic. Think about their movement. The weight was affecting her movement.”

Mouratoglou said that because of her age, it would be more difficult for Williams’s body to adjust to the way it was before her pregnancy.

“We had a few fights about it. I remember she did not like when I said that because she thought I was judging her,” he said. “But I kept telling her, I don’t care about your look. It’s not my job. My job is your tennis.”

Last month, Williams revealed she used a GLP-1 — medications like Ozempic and Wegovy that impact satiety — to help her achieve her weight loss goals and has since lost 31 pounds.

“I feel great,” she told the People at the time. “I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally.”

She also acknowledged the controversy surrounding the use of GLP-1s, but remained adamant that the medication added to her healthy eating and workout routines.

“I just can do more. I’m more active,” Williams said of shedding the weight. “My joints don’t hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster.”

Mouratoglou was asked by The Guardian if he wished Williams had started taking a GLP-1 medication years ago. He responded, “I’m not the type of guy who’s looking back and having regrets. But, yeah, if she would have been in this position physically, the results would have been better.”