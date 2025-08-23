Serena Williams feels ‘light physically and mentally’ after losing 31 pounds with weight loss medication

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired tennis champion Serena Williams has opened up about her 31-pound weight loss, aided by the use of a popular medication.

In a new interview, Williams revealed she used a GLP-1 — medications like Ozempic and Wegovy that impact satiety — to help her achieve her goals.

“I feel great,” she told the People. “I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally.”

Williams, 43, struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

open image in gallery Serena Williams has opened up about her GLP-1 usage ( Invision )

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” Williams, who announced her retirement from professional tennis in August 2022, said. “It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

She faced a similar struggle after giving birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in 2023, losing a lot of weight in two weeks but then plateauing.

Williams described the experience as “frustrating,” saying that she had never “taken shortcuts” in her career. She began researching GLP-1 medications to provide additional support.

open image in gallery Serena Williams has two children with her husband, Alexis Ohanian ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I did a lot of research on it. I was like, ‘Is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?’ I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it,” she said.

Williams said she began weekly injections in early 2024, about six months after she gave birth and once she stopped breastfeeding.

She also acknowledged the controversy surrounding the use of GLP-1s, but remained adamant that the medication added to her healthy eating and workout routines.

“I just can do more. I’m more active,” Williams said of shedding the weight. “My joints don’t hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster.”

Currently training for a half-marathon — and tipped to come out of retirement to join her sister Venus at the US Open in the women’s doubles tournament — Williams plans to continue with her weekly injections as needed.

“I feel like I have a lot of energy and it's great,” she said. “I just feel pretty good about it.”