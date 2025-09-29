Selena Gomez’s mother reacts to reports she was ‘shattered’ by wedding ‘snub’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has shut down a report suggesting that she was upset by her daughter’s actions at her wedding.

Gomez, 33, married music producer Benny Blanco, 37, on Saturday in Santa Barbara, California, in front of a host of celebrity guests, plus friends and family.

On Sunday, Teefey, 49, responded to a post shared by PageSix on Instagram, which claimed she was “shattered” by Gomez’s decision to have her grandfather, David Michael Cornett, walk her down the aisle rather than Teefey.

“This is ludacris [sic]! It was heartwarming [to see] him walk her down the aisle,” Teefey commented.

She doubled down on her comments in an Instagram post of her own, writing: “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!

“All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”

open image in gallery Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in a star-studded ceremony ( AP )

The report referenced by Page Six originated from an “insider” who spoke to The Daily Mail, also describing Gomez as a “bridezilla.”

According to Vogue magazine, the couple exchanged vows in front of around 170 guests, including her close friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift, actor Paul Rudd, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Among the other attendees were Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Ashley Park. Gomez previously told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that Short was due to give a speech while Martin would “probably pull out his banjo.”

open image in gallery Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, in 2012 ( Getty )

The weekend of celebrations reportedly kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch, while the ceremony itself took place at Sea Crest Nursery.

“I married a real life disney princess,” Blanco wrote in a mirror selfie of the pair at the wedding.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after a year of dating. The pop star shared photos of her ring, featuring a marquise diamond set on a gold band accented with tiny diamonds.

The couple had already known each other for some time before they began dating, with Blanco producing Gomez’s hits “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” in 2015, and 2016’s “Trust Nobody”.

They were reunited for the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Tainy; Blanco also produced Gomez’s song “Single Soon”. The couple released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, earlier this year.