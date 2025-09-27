Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are rumored to be getting married this weekend with a star-studded guest list.

After the Rare Beauty founder and record producer revealed their engagement in December 2024, they are now preparing to formally tie the knot this weekend in Santa Barbara, California, as a source confirmed to Us Weekly the ceremony would be taking place today.

Although there have not been any photos on social media of the couple’s big day, TMZ reported that over 170 guests are scheduled to attend.

The events and specific locations of the wedding are reportedly kept largely private, as a source told Us Weekly, “Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding,” and shuttle buses will be transporting them from their hotels to the events of the day.

As the wedding begins, here are all of the rumored guests:

open image in gallery Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot with plenty of celebrity friends in attendance. ( AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images )

Taylor Swift

The “Karma” singer and the Only Murders in the Building star have been friends for over a decade, after first meeting in 2008 when they were both dating a member of the Jonas Brothers at the time.

Since then, the two have constantly shown their support for each other both in real life and on social media.

However, Swift’s finacé, Travis Kelce, is unlikely to attend Gomez’s big day as he is scheduled to be playing against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

For the last few years, Martin, Short and Gomez have played an iconic trio in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Since Gomez publicly revealed her engagement, her co-stars have continuously brought up the wedding and are likely to attend.

Ashley Park, who played Kimber Min in season three of the Hulu Show, is also rumored to be attending.

Although it is currently unclear if Meryl Streep, who is rumored to be dating Short, will be in attendance, as she continues to film The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City.

open image in gallery Only Murders in the Building co-stars Marin Short and Steve Martin are set to attend the wedding, according to a report. ( Getty Images )

Paris and Nicky Hilton

Earlier this month, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, the two sisters had accidentally revealed that Paris would be attending Gomez and Blanco’s nuptials after they were asked on the red carpet which celebrity wedding they would like to attend.

As Paris pointed to a photo of Selena Gomez, her sister said, “Aren’t you attending that?” to which Paris laughed and said, “Yeah, I was not gonna say that.”

Nicky is also currently rumored to be attending.