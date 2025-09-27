Every celebrity rumored to be attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding
The couple reportedly held their rehearsal dinner on Friday
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are rumored to be getting married this weekend with a star-studded guest list.
After the Rare Beauty founder and record producer revealed their engagement in December 2024, they are now preparing to formally tie the knot this weekend in Santa Barbara, California, as a source confirmed to Us Weekly the ceremony would be taking place today.
Although there have not been any photos on social media of the couple’s big day, TMZ reported that over 170 guests are scheduled to attend.
The events and specific locations of the wedding are reportedly kept largely private, as a source told Us Weekly, “Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding,” and shuttle buses will be transporting them from their hotels to the events of the day.
As the wedding begins, here are all of the rumored guests:
Taylor Swift
The “Karma” singer and the Only Murders in the Building star have been friends for over a decade, after first meeting in 2008 when they were both dating a member of the Jonas Brothers at the time.
Since then, the two have constantly shown their support for each other both in real life and on social media.
However, Swift’s finacé, Travis Kelce, is unlikely to attend Gomez’s big day as he is scheduled to be playing against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
For the last few years, Martin, Short and Gomez have played an iconic trio in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Since Gomez publicly revealed her engagement, her co-stars have continuously brought up the wedding and are likely to attend.
Ashley Park, who played Kimber Min in season three of the Hulu Show, is also rumored to be attending.
Although it is currently unclear if Meryl Streep, who is rumored to be dating Short, will be in attendance, as she continues to film The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City.
Paris and Nicky Hilton
Earlier this month, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, the two sisters had accidentally revealed that Paris would be attending Gomez and Blanco’s nuptials after they were asked on the red carpet which celebrity wedding they would like to attend.
As Paris pointed to a photo of Selena Gomez, her sister said, “Aren’t you attending that?” to which Paris laughed and said, “Yeah, I was not gonna say that.”
Nicky is also currently rumored to be attending.
