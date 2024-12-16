Scott Disick buys son Mason a mini Mercedes G-Wagon for his 15th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scott Disick bought his son Mason, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, a luxurious gift for his 15th birthday.

The 41-year-old reality star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (December 15) to celebrate Mason and his 10-year-old brother, Regin, who both share a birthday. Along with their two sons, Disick and Kardashian have a 12-year-old daughter, Penelope.

In the since-expired Instagram post, Disick shared a picture of a mini Mercedes-Benz G-class wagon with a large black bow on it, alongside his own luxury car collection.

“Happy birthday big boy! Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first g wagon even if it’s a mini g wagon it’s still a wagon! Love you son!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Let the good times roll.”

Disick added: “Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life.”

On his Instagram Story, he also shared a birthday tribute to Reign. The post included a photo of the father-and-son duo on the jumbotron at SoFi Stadium, as they attended a Los Angeles Chargers game.

open image in gallery Scott Disick shares what he got his son Mason for his 15th birthday ( Scott Disick / Instagram )

“Had 2 much fun with you at your first game you asked me to take you to and I don’t even like sports,” the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “That’s when you know you really love your kid! Just kidding, love u more than life young blood, happy bday son!”

open image in gallery ( Scott Disick / Instagram )

Kardashian also shared a birthday tribute to her sons on Instagram. Her post included a picture of Mason giving his younger brother a piggyback ride, followed by a series of throwback photos of the pair.

“My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart,” the Lemme founder wrote in the caption.

open image in gallery Scott Disick / Instagram ( Scott Disick / Instagram )

Meanwhile, Mason and Reign’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also took to Instagram to share a lengthy birthday tribute, calling them her “two incredible grandsons.”

open image in gallery Scott Disick shares his three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian ( Getty Images )

“Our birthday twins! I still can’t believe the two of you share the exact same birthday. What a special blessing that connects you forever,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of Mason and Reign. “You are both so deeply loved, and I am endlessly grateful to God for choosing me to be your grandma.”

Jenner concluded: “You fill my life with so much pride and happiness, and I love you both with every bit of my heart and soul. I’m so proud of the incredible boys you are and excited for the amazing futures you both have ahead of you.”