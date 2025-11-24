Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
The Samsung Galaxy ring has a major price cut for Black Friday, saving you $120 

The Samsung Galaxy ring has a major price cut for Black Friday, saving you $120

The smart ring has been reduced to its lowest ever price

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Monday 24 November 2025 10:23 EST
Amazon’s slashed the price of the trendy tech accessory
Amazon’s slashed the price of the trendy tech accessory (The Independent)

It’s official: smart rings are one of the most trendy accessories to have right now. And last year, Samsung finally entered the wearables market with its first-ever Galaxy smart ring, and several others quickly followed suit.

Offering a discreet alternative to fitness trackers, smart rings pack advanced features like health monitoring, sleep tracking and even stress management, all in a sleek, minimalist design – but they don’t come cheap.

While I adore the Samsung Galaxy ring, it does have a pretty hefty price tag. But, if you’ve been looking to invest in the wearable, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has delivered a significant discount on the Galaxy ring, making it cheaper than ever.

Slashed in price by £50, it’s the Galaxy ring’s first ever discount, and it’s not the only smart ring on sale – the Oura ring 3 is also discounted this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy ring: Was $399.99, now $279.99, Amazon.com

(Samsung)

The Galaxy ring boasts features such as heart rate tracking, stress monitoring and sleep analysis, plus AI-driven wellness tips. As I mentioned in my review, the smart ring is a great alternative to the Oura Ring, offering a similar feature set but with the bonus of no subscription fees and gesture support.

I tested the Samsung Galaxy ring when it was first released last year
I tested the Samsung Galaxy ring when it was first released last year (The Independent)

The benefit of the Galaxy ring is its seamless integration with other Samsung Galaxy devices – perfect if you’re already using the brand’s tech. The sleek design includes a clear charging case with Find My technology, which makes it easy to charge and keep track of the ring.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or looking to track your wellness, this is a strong deal for anyone who’s fully invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Samsung Galaxy ring has plummeted in price by $120, meaning it’s now at its lowest-ever price.

Buy now

