If your earbuds have just given up the ghost, I’ve got some good news because I’ve just spotted Apple’s best wireless earbuds at their lowest ever price of $219 for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 3 only launched in September, so the saving takes them down to the lowest price they’ve been, so this is a very good offer worth snagging while you can.

The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, tested the latest earbuds when they were released. “Apple’s AirPods have commanded attention since their first arrival in 2016, even if we all thought they looked a bit funny at first. The Pro versions have boasted impressive noise cancelling for years, but this is a major and impressive upgrade,” he noted.

“If you have first-gen AirPods Pro, you’ll be especially aware of the difference, but even coming from the second-gen version, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are still a big upgrade. The better fit from the newly designed ear tips helps, too. The arrival of new features, such as live translation and heart-rate monitoring for fitness workouts, is also very useful, and all the new elements work smoothly and efficiently,” he added.

Side view of the AirPods Pro 3 in the charging case ( David Phelan/The Independent )

“Extra battery life is always welcome, and it should last an entire long-haul flight, for instance. Add in existing features like seamless pairing and smooth switching between devices, great call quality, plus the near-unprecedented price cut, and the AirPods Pro 3 are very hard to beat.”

They are worth the investment at full price. But given the Black Friday deal, now’s a great time to invest.

The best AirPod Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 3 The latest AirPods in Apple’s lineup of impressive earbuds impressed our tech team when they tested them. The AirPods Pro 3 have improved audio, naturally, but they also have a fascinating health-related upgrade, live translation, and improved battery life. While the $30 discount might not seem like much, this actually brings them down to their cheapest price. Read more $249 $219 from Amazon.com Prices may vary Apple AirPods Pro 2 As well as having spectacular sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 have an impressive battery life. “The case includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, in his review. Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. The newer AirPods Pro 3 do have a slightly better fit and better ANC than the AirPods Pro 2, but the two headphones are relatively similar, and you get many of the same iOS 26 features, so they’re still a good option if you’re looking to spend less than $200. Read more $239 $199 from Walmart.com Prices may vary Apple AirPods 4 with active noise noise cancellation “The AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are excellent, and the price is great,” noted our tech expert in his review. “They’re also amazingly small and light, both the earbuds and the Magsafe-compatible case they come in.” If you’re looking to spend less than $150 for a pair of wireless eabuds, we’d recommend these. Read more $179 $140 from Amazon.com Prices may vary

