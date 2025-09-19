Popular salad chain run by former Krispy Kreme exec is closing a quarter of its restaurants
Salad and Go will permanently close all locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, along with several stores in the Dallas area and across Oklahoma
Some things can’t stay green forever, and now, Salad and Go is getting chopped.
The drive-thru restaurant chain confirmed Tuesday that it will close 41 stores across Texas and Oklahoma as part of a sweeping company-wide refocusing strategy.
All locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio are slated for permanent closure, as well as several stores in the Dallas metro area and in Oklahoma.
Mike Tattersfield, who became CEO in April and is also a minority owner, emphasized that the company intends to keep a strong presence in Dallas and in Oklahoma, where stores will remain open. Stores in Phoenix, Tucson, Arizona, and Las Vegas will also continue operations.
In a statement, Tattersfield said the decision to close the locations was difficult but necessary.
“Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation, and building community,” Tattersfield said in a statement.
Tattersfield previously worked as president and chief executive of Krispy Kreme for nearly a decade. He also served as CEO of Caribou Coffee and Einstein Noah, and was chairman of Panera Brands before stepping down last year.
As of May, Salad and Go operated more than 140 company-owned restaurants nationwide, nearly doubling its footprint over the past two years.
The brand is known for its affordable, drive-thru-only model, serving signature salads priced under $10 from compact locations as small as 750 square feet. In addition to salads, the menu includes breakfast burritos, bowls, wraps, soups, and snacks.
In 2024, the company opened a centralized kitchen facility in Garland, Texas, designed to support up to 500 locations within a 12-hour delivery radius.
