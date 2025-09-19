Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olive Garden is experimenting with smaller, more affordable entree portions at some of its locations, the Italian casual dining chain revealed Thursday.

The "Lighter Portion Entrées" menu offering is part of an effort by parent company Darden Restaurants to expand menu choices and improve affordability for guests, CEO and president Rick Cardenas said in an earnings call Thursday, ABC News reports.

Under the test, Olive Garden is offering reduced‑portion versions of seven existing entrees, priced lower than the full‐size options.

The reduced portions menu reportedly features Olive Garden favorites such as Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Fettuccine Alfredo.

According to a spokesperson who spoke with Fox Business, these lighter portion entrées are priced between $12.99 and $13.99, though prices may vary by location.

open image in gallery Olive Garden is testing the "lighter portion" options at 40 percent of its locations across the US ( Getty Images )

Despite the smaller entrees, customers at participating locations will still receive the whole Olive Garden experience with unlimited breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad.

Currently, the test is being conducted at about 40 percent of Olive Garden locations nationwide. On weekdays, smaller-portion dinners are available at participating restaurants, while on weekends, reduced sizes are offered all day.

There is no indication yet that Olive Garden plans to roll out the new portion sizes chain-wide beyond the test, Cardenas said. Still, the company test is aimed at long-term growth for the beloved Italaina chain.

"One of the ways we’re doing this at Olive Garden is by strengthening affordability on the menu to give guests more variety at approachable price points,” Cardenas reportedly said on the call.

Olive Garden reports that in the test locations, affordability scores have risen by about 15 percent, while same‐restaurant sales have climbed nearly 6 percent and customer traffic has grown almost 3 percent.

According to its website, the chain’s famous Never Ending Pasta Bowl is still available at participating restaurants, starting at $13.99

Olive Garden operates over 900 restaurants and employs more than 99,000 people, the website states.