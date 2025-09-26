Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump and Michael Jordan among celebrities attending the 2025 Ryder Cup: full list

Biennial golf tournament between American and European teams kicked off Friday in Long Island, New York

Inga Parkel
in New York
Friday 26 September 2025 14:25 EDT
Comments
Trump urges support after US struggles in Ryder Cup opener: 'We have to try and help them'

The three-day 2025 Ryder Cup officially kicked off Friday at the Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, New York.

The biennial golf tournament features 24 players — 12 representing America and 12 representing Europe — competing in match play.

The U.S. team is led by captain Keegan Bradley and composed of players from all over the country. Meanwhile, the European team is captained by English golfer Luke Donald, and features several British athletes, a handful of Scandinavian players, as well as representatives from Spain, Scotland, Ireland, and Austria.

This year’s event runs from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28.

Ahead of the opening day’s afternoon session, U.S. President Donald Trump, an avid golfer and major fan of the sport, arrived on the first tee box at Bethpage Black to cheers and a few boos. Trump, who owns or has his name on at least 18 golf courses worldwide, was joined by his eldest grandchild, 18-year-old Kai. He made his entrance, waving to the crowd. He is expected to watch the action for around three hours before departing ahead of the end of the day’s play.

Earlier this week, the tournament hosted its special All-Star match, which saw celebrities from each side of the Atlantic compete against each other. American participants included SNL star Colin Jost and singers Noah Kahan and Miranda Lambert, while the European side included Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Oliver Phelps, and retired Finnish hockey player Teemu Selanne.

Donald Trump and Michael Jordan were among the celebrities enjoying the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup
Donald Trump and Michael Jordan were among the celebrities enjoying the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup (Getty)

From Trump to basketball legend Michael Jordan, see the list of celebrities in attendance at the 2025 Ryder Cup below. This will be updated daily.

Day 1: Friday, September 26

Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai

President Donald Trump was joined by his eldest grandchild, Kai, 18, on the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Trump’s longstanding love of the game is well documented, as is Kai’s. She’s currently playing her first season for the University of Miami.
President Donald Trump was joined by his eldest grandchild, Kai, 18, on the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Trump’s longstanding love of the game is well documented, as is Kai’s. She’s currently playing her first season for the University of Miami. (Getty Images)

Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan was spotted during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. While the multi-talented athlete initially dismissed golf as a ‘sissy sport,’ he eventually grew to respect and love it. He is now an avid golfer and often plays multiple rounds of 36 holes.
NBA legend Michael Jordan was spotted during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. While the multi-talented athlete initially dismissed golf as a ‘sissy sport,’ he eventually grew to respect and love it. He is now an avid golfer and often plays multiple rounds of 36 holes. (Getty Images)

Niall Horan

One Direction star Niall Horan is pictured in attendance at the Friday morning foursome matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The singer is a passionate amateur golfer who, in 2016, founded the golf management company Modest! Golf. Horan was also Rory McIlroy’s caddie at the 2015 Masters.
One Direction star Niall Horan is pictured in attendance at the Friday morning foursome matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The singer is a passionate amateur golfer who, in 2016, founded the golf management company Modest! Golf. Horan was also Rory McIlroy’s caddie at the 2015 Masters. (Getty Images)

Gianfranco Zola

Soccer legend Gianfranco Zola’s unexpected new job as Italian golfer Francesco Molinari’s buggy driver was a pleasant surprise. The former Premier League superstar landed the role due to his friendship with Molinari, who is there as a vice captain for the European team.
Soccer legend Gianfranco Zola’s unexpected new job as Italian golfer Francesco Molinari’s buggy driver was a pleasant surprise. The former Premier League superstar landed the role due to his friendship with Molinari, who is there as a vice captain for the European team. (Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in