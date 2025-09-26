Trump and Michael Jordan among celebrities attending the 2025 Ryder Cup: full list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The three-day 2025 Ryder Cup officially kicked off Friday at the Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, New York.

The biennial golf tournament features 24 players — 12 representing America and 12 representing Europe — competing in match play.

The U.S. team is led by captain Keegan Bradley and composed of players from all over the country. Meanwhile, the European team is captained by English golfer Luke Donald, and features several British athletes, a handful of Scandinavian players, as well as representatives from Spain, Scotland, Ireland, and Austria.

This year’s event runs from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28.

Ahead of the opening day’s afternoon session, U.S. President Donald Trump, an avid golfer and major fan of the sport, arrived on the first tee box at Bethpage Black to cheers and a few boos. Trump, who owns or has his name on at least 18 golf courses worldwide, was joined by his eldest grandchild, 18-year-old Kai. He made his entrance, waving to the crowd. He is expected to watch the action for around three hours before departing ahead of the end of the day’s play.

Earlier this week, the tournament hosted its special All-Star match, which saw celebrities from each side of the Atlantic compete against each other. American participants included SNL star Colin Jost and singers Noah Kahan and Miranda Lambert, while the European side included Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Oliver Phelps, and retired Finnish hockey player Teemu Selanne.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Michael Jordan were among the celebrities enjoying the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup ( Getty )

From Trump to basketball legend Michael Jordan, see the list of celebrities in attendance at the 2025 Ryder Cup below. This will be updated daily.

Day 1: Friday, September 26

Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai

open image in gallery President Donald Trump was joined by his eldest grandchild, Kai, 18, on the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Trump’s longstanding love of the game is well documented, as is Kai’s. She’s currently playing her first season for the University of Miami. ( Getty Images )

Michael Jordan

open image in gallery NBA legend Michael Jordan was spotted during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. While the multi-talented athlete initially dismissed golf as a ‘sissy sport,’ he eventually grew to respect and love it. He is now an avid golfer and often plays multiple rounds of 36 holes. ( Getty Images )

Niall Horan

open image in gallery One Direction star Niall Horan is pictured in attendance at the Friday morning foursome matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The singer is a passionate amateur golfer who, in 2016, founded the golf management company Modest! Golf. Horan was also Rory McIlroy’s caddie at the 2015 Masters. ( Getty Images )

Gianfranco Zola