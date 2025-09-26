Trump and Michael Jordan among celebrities attending the 2025 Ryder Cup: full list

The biennial golf tournament features 24 players — 12 representing America and 12 representing Europe — competing in match play.
The U.S. team is led by captain Keegan Bradley and composed of players from all over the country. Meanwhile, the European team is captained by English golfer Luke Donald, and features several British athletes, a handful of Scandinavian players, as well as representatives from Spain, Scotland, Ireland, and Austria.
This year’s event runs from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28.
Ahead of the opening day’s afternoon session, U.S. President Donald Trump, an avid golfer and major fan of the sport, arrived on the first tee box at Bethpage Black to cheers and a few boos. Trump, who owns or has his name on at least 18 golf courses worldwide, was joined by his eldest grandchild, 18-year-old Kai. He made his entrance, waving to the crowd. He is expected to watch the action for around three hours before departing ahead of the end of the day’s play.
Earlier this week, the tournament hosted its special All-Star match, which saw celebrities from each side of the Atlantic compete against each other. American participants included SNL star Colin Jost and singers Noah Kahan and Miranda Lambert, while the European side included Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Oliver Phelps, and retired Finnish hockey player Teemu Selanne.
From Trump to basketball legend Michael Jordan, see the list of celebrities in attendance at the 2025 Ryder Cup below. This will be updated daily.
