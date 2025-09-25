Donald Trump ‘just another spectator’ at Ryder Cup, says Robert MacIntyre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert MacIntyre has described Donald Trump as “just another spectator” ahead of the United States President’s visit to the Ryder Cup.

The golf-loving President is due to attend the opening day of this week’s contest between the US and Europe at Bethpage Black on Friday.

Strict security measures are being put in place at the New York course and supporters are being urged to arrive early, with gates opening at 5am.

Media attention will also be considerable, but Scottish left-hander MacIntyre, the world number nine, insists it is not a distraction.

“It’s just another spectator,” he said. “I just play golf.

“I’m not bright enough, for one, to be worrying about politics. I’m worrying more about what goes on this week on the golf course.

“As a European, we’ve got a job to do to try and compete as hard as we can and hopefully win the Ryder Cup.”

MacIntyre, 29, is playing in his second Ryder Cup after making his debut in Europe’s convincing victory in Rome two years ago.

Since then he has risen steadily up the world rankings and won his first two titles on the PGA Tour to establish himself among the game’s elite.

MacIntyre, who also finished runner-up at this year’s US Open, said: “I think my comfort levels within the team have changed.

“Last time, obviously, I was playing mainly on the European Tour. You’re stepping into a room of guys like Rory (McIlroy), Jon (Rahm), (Justin) Rosey.

“But thankfully egos go out the window when you go into that European team room. Everyone comes together.

“I’m a lot more comfortable this year. It was a little bit daunting last time.

“They made you feel welcome then, but now it feels like we’ve got a better bond.”

Europe are expecting to receive a hostile reception from from a raucous crowd in New York.

MacIntyre said: “The crowds are here to watch us at the end of the day, whether they are for you or against you.

“We can’t control them. I can control me. I can control what happens within our group.

“I’ve heard a few things before, I’ll hear a few things this week, but I suppose it’s part of the game.”