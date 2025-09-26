Ryder Cup 2025 live: Day 1 tee times and updates before Rahm-Hatton battle DeChambeau-Thomas in foursomes

'Wonderful for the Ryder Cup' - Rory McIlroy on potential match-up against Team USA rival Bryson DeChambeau

The Ryder Cup begins today with Friday foursomes and a blockbuster match between USA stars Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

DeChambeau had pleaded for a crack at Rory McIlroy, but the stage is set for the powerful American to immediately leave his mark at the top of a foursomes line-up that awaits those at Bethpage Black. Instead, McIlroy, who proclaimed the USA as “the best country in the world” on Thursday, will reunite with Tommy Fleetwood to battle Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

Ryder Cup organisers have stepped up security ahead of Donald Trump's visit, with the US President set to arrive at Bethpage Black towards the end of the opening session. Trump is expected to watch the action for around three hours before departing ahead of the end of the day’s play. DeChambeau has said Trump's appearance can "inspire" the United States to victory, and it sets up a mouthwatering start to the weekend.

