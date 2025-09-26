Ryder Cup 2025 live: Day 1 tee times and updates before Rahm-Hatton battle DeChambeau-Thomas in foursomes
USA battle Europe on Day 1 at Bethpage Black, with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas off first against the fiery pairing of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
DeChambeau had pleaded for a crack at Rory McIlroy, but the stage is set for the powerful American to immediately leave his mark at the top of a foursomes line-up that awaits those at Bethpage Black. Instead, McIlroy, who proclaimed the USA as “the best country in the world” on Thursday, will reunite with Tommy Fleetwood to battle Collin Morikawa and Harris English.
Ryder Cup organisers have stepped up security ahead of Donald Trump's visit, with the US President set to arrive at Bethpage Black towards the end of the opening session. Trump is expected to watch the action for around three hours before departing ahead of the end of the day’s play. DeChambeau has said Trump's appearance can "inspire" the United States to victory, and it sets up a mouthwatering start to the weekend.
Follow all the build-up from Bethpage Black and the latest scores and results from Friday foursomes on Day 1
Foursomes confirmed
Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick will then team up to face world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley before Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood take on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.
The line-up for the first session will be completed as Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
DeChambeau to thrive in Ryder Cup atmosphere
Team USA captain, Keegan Bradley, says that Bryson DeChambeau will thrive on the atmosphere of the Ryder Cup and hopes that one of his star players will come good early on in this competition.
DeChambeau is heading out first alongside Justin Thomas and Bradley was asked if the big-hitting American will look to drive the first green.
“Yes sir. Let him get up there, we want him to do what he does,” Bradley replied.
“Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere. I can see him walking out, relishing the moment, relishing the chance to hit that shot.
“Besides the fact he’s a world-class player, we wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out. Bryson relishes these opportunities.”
Luke Donald back Rahm-Hatton combo
Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton will set the tone for team Europe and lead out in this afternoon’s foursomes against a strong American duo in Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
The two Americans are well loved by the home crowd and are sure to whip them into a frenzy from the first tee giving Rahm and Hatton an added obstacle to tackle during their round.
But, Europe captain Luke Donald is backing the LIV Golf pairing to perform strongly as they enjoy playing with each other.
"We feel like this is our strongest to go against them," said Donald.
"We want to get off to a good start like we did in Rome, but we also understand the challenge ahead of us.
"I like Jon as a leader going off first with Tyrrell. It's a strong start for us and we'll need it."
Jon Rahm responds to Ozempic heckle from USA fan at Ryder Cup
“Yeah, first shot in the practice rounds,” Rahm recalled. “I don't know exactly what he said, but I think what he said was -- what did he say? He either said, ‘Hey, Rahm, where is the Ozempic?’ Or ‘When's Ozempic?’ Something ‘Ozempic.’ I just don't know what word exactly. It was funny.
“So far, the humor that's been there, it's really funny. I would imagine tomorrow things might turn a little bit but there's always funny ones, and not only towards me, towards everybody.
“I'm not going to say what they said, but yesterday on 17, me and Shane Lowry had a good laugh at something someone said in the crowd. Again, people can be really creative nowadays.”
Bryson DeChambeau on Donald Trump impact at Ryder Cup 2025
“I think he’ll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side,” DeChambeau said on the President’s presence at Bethpage Black.
“I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everybody reacts.
“It’s going to be an electric environment.”
Matt Fitzpatrick explains parents’ Ryder Cup absence after USA fan’s slit-throat taunt
“I left it completely up to them,” Fitzpatrick said, after American fans shout “slit his throat, Berger” during his last Ryder Cup appearance on US soil against Daniel Berger. “There's two things on that. There is, obviously, a little bit of that; they didn't have a great experience in Whistling Straits. That's not like a lie or anything or making anything up,” Fitzpatrick said on the eve of this year’s Ryder Cup, having admitted that the trash talk directed at him last time “didn’t go down too well with mum and dad” before highlighting next week’s DP World Tour event at the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
“The other thing is, both my parents are playing next week in the Dunhill. They also didn't really want to ruin that experience, as well, because that's obviously special to have that. So yeah, it's a combination. It's a lot of travel. It's obviously a busy week. It's a tiring week. And then they obviously want to have a nice week next week, as well, with me and my brother. No denying that they had a bad experience in the past, but there's no reason why it has to be like that this time.”
On the eve of the Ryder Cup, only one question remains before Team Europe’s bid for history
As Matt Fitzpatrick worked on his short game around the greens at Bethpage Black, a group of American fans saw an opportunity to get in his ear. They laughed at a couple of his duffed chips from the long grass and loudly predicted that he wouldn’t be picked to play in the Friday morning foursomes by European captain Luke Donald.
“They were telling me, ‘Oh, you’re probably going to be here [practising chipping] on Friday’,” Fitzpatrick smiled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right to be fair’.” They were wrong, as it turns out: Fitzpatrick will be thrown straight into the action in a new European pairing with Ludvig Aberg, as the opening pairings were finally announced.
Only one question remains before Team Europe’s bid for Ryder Cup history
UFO interest proving a welcome distraction for Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland
“It’s just something that I’ve been into the last couple years,” he said.
“I think I’ve always been extremely into my golf and sometimes you just look at your golf swing and trying to practise hard and you don’t really get the results that you want, it can be quite frustrating. I think it’s been one of those things that (has) kind of taken my mind off of golf a little bit.
“And then the more you go into it, you just get more questions.
“It’s one of those things that you don’t really find any more answers, but it’s very interesting to go in there and kind of challenge some of your beliefs that you currently hold and you kind of have to expand your mind a little bit.
“I think it’s super fascinating because it touches on so many different topics as well. I find it really interesting.”
Donald Trump set for delayed Ryder Cup 2025 arrival on Friday
President Donald Trump is expected to delay his arrival at Bethpage Black for day one of the Ryder Cup 2025 to avoid extended delays for spectators.
The US President’s presence at the US Open earlier this month for Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner forced long security delays, with the match delayed by 37 minutes.
And organisers of the Ryder Cup hope a belated arrival will ease logistics to start the tournament, with Trump an avid golf fan and owner of a number of prestigious course around the world, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
Trump appears set to arrive in time for the second session of the day, with four fourballs matches set to take place from 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).
Day 1 tees times and television schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September tee times
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon (pairings announced later today):
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST),
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST),
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST),
1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Sky Sports TV schedule
Friday 26 September: Sky Sports Main Event (12:00pm), Sky Sports Golf (12:00pm)
