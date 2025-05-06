Royal news live: King and Queen unveil official coronation portraits two years on from ceremony
Anniversary of coronation comes as royals attend VE Day celebrations
The King and Queen have unveiled portraits commissioned to mark their coronation, two years on since they were crowned.
Charles and Camilla gave the world the first glimpse of the separate full-length state portraits on display at the National Gallery, with artist Peter Kuhfeld saying he hoped his depiction of the monarch captured “the man and the King”.
The monarch and his wife were crowned two years ago on May 6 during a Westminster Abbey ceremony steeped in symbolism and history watched by millions.
The anniversary comes as the royal family continues to attend VE Day celebrations this week, to mark 80 years since the end of the war.
Camilla will appear at the Tower of London on Tuesday afternoon to view a new display of ceramic poppies, placed to “reflect on the lasting legacy of conflict”.
The visit comes after Buckingham Palace’s balcony hosted commemorations - eight decades after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.
High-profile individuals allege ‘web of illegal acts’ by Mail publisher, court told
The cases of group of high-profile individuals bringing legal action against the Daily Mail’s publisher allege a “web of illegal acts”, the High Court has heard.
The Duke of Sussex and six others, including Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
At the start of a two-day preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the group’s barrister, David Sherborne, said lawyers for ANL had been “excessive” when redacting documents exchanged between the sides earlier this year.
In written submissions, the barrister said the “overbroad redactions” by lawyers for ANL had made many documents “incomprehensible or extremely time-consuming to analyse”.
Mr Sherborne later added: “The claimants’ cases allege a web of illegal acts – pulling on threads of that web may reveal more of the pattern.”
Display of 30,000 poppies across Tower lawn
A new display of almost 30,000 ceramic poppies at the Tower of London is also set to form another touching tribute.
The poppies have been set to resemble a wound to reflect the long-lasting sacrifices made during the war.
The installation comes 11 years after the original exhibit of 888,246 ceramic poppies in 2014.
The planes involved in Monday's flypast for VE Day 80
- Lancaster
One of only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world, it was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield, Chester, on May 31 1945.
The war against Japan ended before it was deployed and it did not take part in any hostilities, but it remains a symbol of those who died in service of the country.
– Voyager
The Voyager, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, is a modified civilian passenger aircraft. Capable of carrying up to 291 passengers and cargo all over the world, this Voyager was flown by Flight Lieutenant Jason Alty, Flight Lieutenant Will Ricketts, Flight Lieutenant Andy Theobald and Sergeant Handibode.
– A400M Atlas
The Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft, a contemporary plane, can carry up to 37 tonnes and 116 passengers. It was used heavily when the UK evacuated civilians from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.
– C-17 Globemaster
The C-17 Globemaster is a long-range aircraft which can carry heavy loads and is used in combat as well as humanitarian missions. It has been used to support operations in the UK and overseas including providing support to Ukraine and delivering aid to the Middle East during the crisis in Gaza.
– P8 Poseidon MRA1
Based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, the Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft. It has sensors and weapons for anti-submarine warfare, and can also be used in search and rescue efforts. It can detect, identify and monitor targets above and below the waves.
– Typhoon FGR4
There were six Typhoons involved in the flypast, flanking other aircraft as they flew over London. Typhoons are based permanently at RAF Coninsby in Lincolnshire and Lossiemouth, where they are ready to respond to potential threats in UK and Nato air space, the Ministry of Defence said.
– Rivet Joint
An electronic surveillance aircraft, Rivet Joint has sensors which can detect emissions from communications, radar and other systems. It has been used as part of Operation Shader, the UK’s contribution in ongoing military intervention in Iraq.
– F-35B Lightning
Flying on each wing of the Rivet Joint were F-35B Lightning jets from RAF Marham in Norfolk. The F-35B Lightning is a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft that can operate from aircraft carriers including the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class ships.
– The Red Arrows
The Red Arrows, formally known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, provided the colourful finale to the flypast. Since the Red Arrows’ first season in 1965, they have performed almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries. The Red Arrows are led by Red 1, Squadron Leader Jon Bond.
The former frontline Typhoon pilot, from Essex, joined the RAF in 2006. The 2025 season is his second year as team leader, responsible for choreographing the new display routine, which is seen by millions of people at big events and air shows.
UK landmarks to be lit up
Major landmarks across the UK are set to be lit up on Tuesday night to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day.
The Houses of Parliament, the Shard, Lowther Castle in Penrith, Manchester Printworks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall are among hundred of buildings across the country which will be lit up from 9pm on Tuesday to mark the big day.
Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil coronation anniversary portraits
King and Queen unveil official coronation portraits
Charles and Camilla have unveiled their official state portraits during a visit to the National Gallery on Tuesday.
The King and Queen visited the gallery’s newly refurbished Sainsbury’s Wing ahead of its official opening and unveiled the portraits to mark the second anniversary of their coronation.
King and Queen visit newly refurbished National Gallery to unveil official portraits
Queen Camilla and King Charles visited the newly refurbished Sainsbury Wing during a visit to The National Gallery on Tuesday.
The couple will unveil their official Coronation State Portraits by Peter Kuhfeld and Paul S. Benney, now part of The Royal Collection to mark the second anniversary of their Coronation.
lThe portraits will be revealed in the Central Hall, followed by the reopening of the refurbished Sainsbury Wing.
Royal fans celebrate VE Day in handmade Union flag dresses
Two royal fans wore handmade dresses to celebrate VE Day at Buckingham Palace.
Grace Gothard, from Ghana, made a Union flag dress and hairbow for the occasion. She said the creation took her two weeks to make.
Describing the dress, she said: “I made this dress personally. So anytime there’s any royal occasion I make my own dresses. It took two weeks to make.
“The last one was the King’s coronation, and that dress is in a museum now.”
Ms Gothard began making the dresses in 2011, starting with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal wedding in 2011.
Her coronation dress is now on display at the London Museum, alongside accessories such as the shoes she also made.
King follows in grandfather’s footsteps by not wearing medals
Eighty years after King George VI marked Victory in Europe Day without adorning his uniform with medals, his grandson, King Charles III, followed suit.
At Monday’s VE Day parade in central London, the King opted for a similar display of understated commemoration.
Donning his naval No.1 dress uniform, he observed the military procession and flypast, commencing four days of national celebration.
