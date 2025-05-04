From Royals to Red Arrows – What to look out for during VE Day celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sacrifices of the Second World War will be remembered this week as the King and Queen lead the nation in events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

The words of Sir Winston Churchill’s 1945 victory speech, spoken by actor Timothy Spall, will begin the VE Day commemorations, which will feature displays by the Red Arrows, appearances by senior royals and street parties across the UK.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of central London on Bank Holiday Monday to hear the performance of Churchill’s speech, as well as taking in a military procession and a flypast.

The events will start the build-up to Thursday May 8, which marks exactly 80 years since VE Day was declared.

open image in gallery Alan Kennett (right) will formally begin the procession on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the 80th anniversary as “a moment of national unity”.

Writing in the Daily Mirror, he said: “It will be a moment to remember. A chance to applaud the lion-hearted generation that defeated Nazi evil.

“But also an opportunity to honour those who follow in their footsteps and serve in our forces today.

“Because, just like the VE Day heroes, they sacrifice so much to keep our country safe.”

In 1945, Sir Winston told Britons: “This is not victory of a party or of any class.

“It’s a victory of the great British nation as a whole.”

The Met Office forecasts that temperatures will reach a maximum of 15C or 16C on England’s south coast on Monday, but said northern parts of the UK would “struggle to get into the double figures”.

There may be some rain on Monday in central London, forecasters said.

open image in gallery Members of the Ukraine Armed Forces will take part in the procession (Lucy North/PA)

Alan Kennett, a 100-year-old Normandy veteran, has the honour of starting the procession involving more than 1,300 members of the Armed Forces and youth groups.

They are set to march down Whitehall, through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Representatives of the Ukrainian military, selected from the UK armed forces’ training programme for Ukrainian recruits Operation Interflex, will also take part.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags.

The procession begins after Mr Kennett receives the Commonwealth War Graves’ Torch For Peace by air cadet Warrant Officer Emmy Jones.

The King, Queen, Sir Keir and Second World War veterans will be on a platform on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Members of the Royal Family are later expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

open image in gallery The Queen Mother wipes her eye as she stands on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the 50th anniversary of VE Day with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret (PA)

Large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in 1945 to catch a glimpse of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The young Princess Elizabeth sneaked out into the streets to join the celebrating crowds and later spoke of being swept up in a “tide of happiness and relief”.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, this year will be the first landmark VE Day commemoration without any of the royals who stood on the balcony that day.

Street parties will be held in towns and cities across the UK as part of the special events – including community tea parties, 1940s dress-up events, and gatherings aboard Second World War warships.

Local authorities throughout the country have offered support for communities and organisations wishing to hold a VE Day street party, with some councils like Portsmouth waiving fees to close roads for the celebrations.

The Palace of Westminster, the Shard, Lowther Castle in Penrith, Manchester Printworks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall are among hundred of buildings across the country which will be lit up from 9pm on Tuesday to mark the big day.

open image in gallery A display of 30,000 ceramic poppies at the Tower of London will help mark the anniversary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A new display of almost 30,000 ceramic poppies at the Tower of London is also set to form another touching tribute.

The poppies have been set to resemble a wound to reflect the long-lasting sacrifices made during the war.

A service at Westminster Abbey will begin with a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance on Thursday, where veterans will be part of the congregation.

Horse Guards Parade will then hold a live celebratory concert to round off the commemorations.

Pubs and bars have also been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.

Churches and cathedrals across the country will ring their bells as a collective act of thanksgiving at 6.30pm, echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, the Church of England said.