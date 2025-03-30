Kate Middleton says ‘nature’ has been her family’s ‘sanctuary’ in Mother’s Day post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Middleton has shared a sweet message about her family in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK.

The Princess of Wales, who shares three children with Prince William, posted a sweet tribute to Mother Nature on Instagram on Sunday. Her video included a series of outdoor scenes, including a flower blossoming, Kate’s hands touching a tree, and William walking dogs.

In the caption, the royal expressed how much she loves being outdoors with her husband and children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C,” she wrote in the caption.

During Mothering Sunday last year, Kate made headlines when Kensington Palace released a photo of the princess sitting with her three children. The photo, captured by William, also marked Kate’s first time being seen in the public eye, months after she was recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery.”

Although it appeared completely normal at first glance, social media users then examined some points in the photo, before questioning if it was altered, or “photoshopped.” For example, Charlotte’s left-hand sleeve appeared to partially dissolve into nothing. Kate’s right hand also appeared to be unusually blurred, while a wall near Louis’ leg appeared to disconnect.

From there, many news agencies decided to remove the image. AP issued an immediate “kill notification” on the picture, noting that “at closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image.” Getty Images also confirmed the photo was removed from their “site in accordance with [their] editorial policy.”

Kate later addressed the controversy, confessing that the photo was edited. However, she didn’t specify what edits were made to it.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, also recently shared a health update, revealing her she was in remission.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she wrote in a message on social media in January. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Kate Middleton shared a video of some sweet moments outdoors in her Mother’s Day post ( Getty Images )

She added: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”

At the time, she also made a surprise return to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she thanked the staff who provided her with “exceptional” care during her treatment. She spoke with patients at the London hospital in what she described as an important moment in her “personal journey”, four months after her chemotherapy ended.