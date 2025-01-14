Kate Middleton announces her cancer has gone into remission in emotional statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Middleton has confirmed her cancer is in remission, revealing her “relief” in an emotional message thanking the staff who treated her.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise return to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she thanked the staff who provided her with “exceptional” care during her treatment.

Speaking to workers and patients at the London hospital in an important moment in her “personal journey” four months after her chemotherapy ended.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales made a surprise return to the Royal Marsden Hospital ( 2025 Getty Images )

In a message on social media, signed ‘C’, she said: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

She paid tribute to the “exceptional” care and advice she received during her diagnosis, saying she and William “couldn’t have asked for more”.

Kate will now take on a role as a joint patron at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. She hopes to “save many more lives” by “supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing”.

open image in gallery Kate walking through the hospital where she was treated last year (Chris Jackson/PA) ( PA Wire )

She added: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

During her hospital visit, Kate spoke to chemotherapy patient Katherine Field, 45. The princess discussed the port mechanism in her arm which is used to deliver drugs, saying she got “so attached to it” and joking that she was hesitant when asked to take it out.

Speaking of chemotherapy Kate said: “It’s really tough. It’s such a shock. Everyone said to me, ‘please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference’.”

She added: “When I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm things (clothes) on,” due to side effects which can cause chemotherapy patients to feel cold.

open image in gallery Kate chats to patient Richard Bosworth (centre) during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital ( PA Wire )

As Kate sat with patients and their families in the war, one woman said: “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well.” Kate replied: “Oh that’s kind.”

The official engagement was Kate’s first of 2025 - and coincided with the announcement that she had become the joint royal patron of the NHS trust, joining William in the role.

In an emotional encounter, the princess hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down after telling Kate that her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

She put an arm around her and said Ms Adumou’s daughter was in the best possible place, telling her: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here, and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”

Kate added: “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”

The princess made public her cancer diagnosis in March last year, following months of online speculation about her wellbeing.

In September 2024, the princess revealed that she has finally finished her course of cancer treatment, in a video of the family reflecting on the past nine months.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said in the video.

She added to others with cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”