Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with victims of flooding in South Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales came together for a day of engagements in South Wales in support of those affected by devastating storms in 2024.

Kate and William travelled by train to Pontypridd ahead of St David’s Day on March 1, a visit which was delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions.

The couple shared a video of their arrival at Cardiff rail station on Instagram with a number of surprised onlookers around them.

They first visited Pontypridd Market, where they tried their hand at baking traditional Welsh cakes.

They went on to meet a number of locals who were affected by severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit the region in late 2024.

open image in gallery Kate and William learned to make Welsh cakes ( Ben Stansall/PA Wire )

The Prince and Princess spoke to local business owners about how flooding affected the area, having a sit down in the market’s Fountain Cafe.

Kate and William will also visit Pontypridd’s Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, established in January 2021, which aims to create a space and welcoming place for the local community.

It was drastically hit by the flooding, becoming overgrown and full of debris, but the space has allowed locals to take part in gardening, woodwork and weaving.

open image in gallery The Princess donned a daffodil ahead of St David's Day ( Ben Stansall/PA Wire )

This is Kate’s second excursion to South Wales since returning as a frontline royal following preventative chemotherapy, after she visited Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice at the end of January.

The Princess made a personal statement about her cancer journey in January while visiting the Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she received chemotherapy last year.

open image in gallery Kate and William distributed Welsh cakes that they had made to well-wishers in Pontypridd ( Ben Stansall/PA Wire )

Kate announced she was joining William as the co-joint patron of the hospital, supporting the Royal Marsden in its “groundbreaking research" into cancer.

She said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."