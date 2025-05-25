Rosie O’Donnell ‘can’t believe this is her’ as she shares recent photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has expressed her astonishment after sharing a recent photo of herself, as she continues to update fans on her health journey.

The comedian revealed earlier this year that she is taking the drug Mounjaro for her diabetes, a side-effect of which has been weight loss.

“I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight,“ she said in a TikTok posted on 20 March.

“But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles and I don't have a chef now. It's me cooking for Clay and me.”

O’Donnell, 63, moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, in response to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

In a post shared on Saturday (24 May), O’Donnell wrote, “I can’t believe this is me now,” and added the hashtags Mounjaro, weight loss and body dysmorphia.

The photo showed her apparently in the middle of a stand-up comedy routine, wearing a white shirt and green top with black trousers.

“Ireland looks good on you, Rosie!” one fan commented.

“Looking great,” another follower said. “And look at you doing stand up in Ireland. Literally back to your roots.”

O’Donnell’s close friend and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin remarked: “I LOVE THAT YOU’RE DOING STAND UP.”

In her March post, O’Donnell appeared to allude to her struggles with body dysmorphia as she said she “didn’t believe” a shop assistant who helped her pick out the right size for a pair of trousers.

“They brought in some pants and I didn’t look at the size. I put them on and as we were leaving, they said what the size would be comparable to in America and I didn’t really believe them,” she said.

“But I’m telling you, I feel healthier. I’m sleeping better.”

Rosie O’Donnell moved to Ireland from the US earlier this year ( Getty )

O’Donnell first confirmed that she was taking Mounjaro back in 2023, when she shared a response to a fan who asked how she had been able to lose 10lb since Christmas.

“About two months ago my doctor put me on – not Ozempic – Mounjaro and Rapatha,” she said. “One I do every other week and one I do once a week.”

She added that, with the exception of a celebratory champagne toast, she had not drunk “anything except water” since Christmas.

“I’m not eating sugar as much as I can,” she said. “My appetite has decreased significantly. It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is.”