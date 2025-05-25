Rosie O’Donnell ‘can’t believe this is her’ as she shares recent photo
Comedian recently moved to Ireland, where she appears to have been making a return to stand-up comedy
Rosie O’Donnell has expressed her astonishment after sharing a recent photo of herself, as she continues to update fans on her health journey.
The comedian revealed earlier this year that she is taking the drug Mounjaro for her diabetes, a side-effect of which has been weight loss.
“I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight,“ she said in a TikTok posted on 20 March.
“But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles and I don't have a chef now. It's me cooking for Clay and me.”
O’Donnell, 63, moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, in response to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
In a post shared on Saturday (24 May), O’Donnell wrote, “I can’t believe this is me now,” and added the hashtags Mounjaro, weight loss and body dysmorphia.
The photo showed her apparently in the middle of a stand-up comedy routine, wearing a white shirt and green top with black trousers.
“Ireland looks good on you, Rosie!” one fan commented.
“Looking great,” another follower said. “And look at you doing stand up in Ireland. Literally back to your roots.”
O’Donnell’s close friend and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin remarked: “I LOVE THAT YOU’RE DOING STAND UP.”
In her March post, O’Donnell appeared to allude to her struggles with body dysmorphia as she said she “didn’t believe” a shop assistant who helped her pick out the right size for a pair of trousers.
“They brought in some pants and I didn’t look at the size. I put them on and as we were leaving, they said what the size would be comparable to in America and I didn’t really believe them,” she said.
“But I’m telling you, I feel healthier. I’m sleeping better.”
O’Donnell first confirmed that she was taking Mounjaro back in 2023, when she shared a response to a fan who asked how she had been able to lose 10lb since Christmas.
“About two months ago my doctor put me on – not Ozempic – Mounjaro and Rapatha,” she said. “One I do every other week and one I do once a week.”
She added that, with the exception of a celebratory champagne toast, she had not drunk “anything except water” since Christmas.
“I’m not eating sugar as much as I can,” she said. “My appetite has decreased significantly. It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is.”
