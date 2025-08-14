Rosie O’Donnell calls Mounjaro ‘a lifesaver’ after showing off stunning body transformation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has shown off her new body after being on Mounjaro.

The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a photo of herself taken by Camryn Manheim and Robin Ruzan in a matching black sweat set, where she wrote about how she had to get used to her new body.

“Ok so went shopping to but a comfy lounge wear outfit for my 22 hour flight to australia- was undecided as i cant see myself in this new smaller body- cam n robin took this photo of me in the dressing room - i am shocked im a 12 - #mounjaro is a life saver,” she captioned the post.

O’Donnell has previously opened up about her decision to take semaglutide for diabetes in a TikTok video she posted back in January 2023.

“Two months ago, my doctor put me on Mounjaro … and Repatha,” she said at the time, noting that she lost 10 pounds since the holidays. “One I do every other week and one I do once a week.”

open image in gallery ‘I am shocked I’m a 12,’ O’Donnell wrote in an Instagram post ( Instagram/@rosie and Getty Images )

She clarified that to be prescribed those two medications, “you have to have diabetes.”

The Harriet the Spy actor also said that since starting the two medications, she had changed her drinking habits. “Christmas I stopped drinking anything except water,” she explained.

“I have had champagne one night that was a toast and I had wine one night, so it hasn’t been 100 percent.

“But I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day,” O’Donnell said. “All I drink is water now. And I’m not eating sugar as much as I can.”

open image in gallery O’Donnell has previously opened up about her decision to take semaglutide for diabetes in a TikTok video she posted back in January 2023. ( Getty Images )

She also had noticed changes in her eating habits, saying that her appetite had “decreased significantly” and she didn’t think about food “at all.”

O’Donnell previously revealed in a March TikTok video that her move to Ireland also helped her slim down. “I’ve lost more weight here,” she said. “I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for [my child] Clay and me.”

O’Donnell moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, in response to Donald Trump’s return to the White House. She also shared that at the time that she was in the process of getting her Irish citizenship since she has Irish grandparents.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” she announced in a March TikTok.