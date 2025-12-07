Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about an attempted social media cleanse that went wrong amid her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

The comedian, 63, said she was urged to “detach” from firing off her anti-Trump social media posts by her therapist.

However, O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland five days before Trump was inaugurated in January, told The Washington Post in a new interview that she gave up on the plan just hours later.

She said her therapist and longtime friend, Jeanne Kopetic, said: “Roseann, you’ve got to detach. You’ve got to disconnect.”

However, O’Donnell could not stay silent when she saw that Trump had recently scolded Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey and told her to be “quiet, piggy” when she pressed him about the Epstein files.

open image in gallery Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland with her youngest child in January ( Getty Images for Tinderbox Produ )

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have been in a feud since 2006 ( Getty )

After posting myriad criticisms of Trump and unflattering pictures of him, O’Donnell then made a plan to stay off social media for three days, which also ended early.

Despite her toxic relationship with Trump and social media, O’Donnell said her move abroad has been the healthiest and best decision for herself and her youngest child, Clay.

She said earlier this year that she was feeling healthier and sleeping better since living in Dublin.

“It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do,” she said in March. “I feel healthier, I’m sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country.”

Meanwhile, Trump said earlier this year that he wanted to revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship, calling the actor a “threat to humanity.”

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” the president wrote on Truth Social in September.

The White House then issued a joyful statement in October when O’Donnell announced that she was applying for Irish citizenship.

O’Donnell and Trump have been in a feud for nearly two decades. The war of words started when she was a host on The View in 2006, and now mostly continues with insults exchanged on social media.

She said in her TikTok post in March that she never thought she would move to another country.

“You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” O’Donnell said at the time.

“And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in American, that’s when we will consider coming back.”