2025’s most outrageous celebrity red carpet looks
From the Met Gala to the MTV awards, here are the looks that got everyone talking this year
What a year in fashion it’s been. Never before has the red carpet played such a vital role in pop culture: thousands of armchair fashion critics now swarm social media, pulling out their metaphorical scoring paddles to rate the starry entourage out of 10. The stakes are high, and celebrities know it. The red carpet is a battleground for the public’s attention — the more shocking the better.
One trend in particular stood out this year: Method dressing — when an actor pays homage to the film they’re promoting through their fashion. It’s seen Timothée Chalemet donning tangerine orange for his new ping-pong drama, Marty Supreme, and Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande channelling Glinda and Elpeba at every awards show possible.
To be daring on the red carpet is to provoke controversy and push boundaries because style, after all, is subjective. While we didn’t get any meat dresses on the red carpet this year (nothing can top Lady Gaga’s 2010 MTV awards look), there were plenty of gasp-worthy outfits to choose from, including one extremely graphic NSFW bodysuit, a suit covered in teddy bears and a controversial, almost-naked ensemble.
Below, we take a look back at the most daring red carpet looks of the year…
Julia Fox at the Grammy Awards
The Uncut Gems star was midway through doing the dishes when she realized she had the Grammys to attend, clearly. She paired a sheer dress made out of stockings with a matching thong and a leather jacket. The look was completed with an unexpected accessory: a pair of yellow latex Marigold gloves.
Lyas Medini at the British Fashion Awards
The influencer wore a very brave Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit depicting an unclothed male body — pubic hair, bulge and all. He completed the look with a pair of black gladiator sandals and a fuchsia pink lip, naturally.
Lisa at the Met Gala
The K-pop star sparked controversy when she wore a lace Louis Vuitton bodysuit embroidered with a collage of different faces, including one that — according to fashion sleuths on the internet — appeared to look like the civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Days later, the artist behind the embroidery confirmed the portrait was of one of his neighbours, not Parks. Whichever way you slice it, the look got people talking.
Megan Salter at the MTV Music Awards
The comedian and actor, who starred in Lena Dunham’s Too Much, has spent the majority of the year debuting her different performance personas across a range of chat shows and awards carpets. For the MTV Music Awards, she went as an interpretative Dunkin’ Donuts cup. And she’s a big fan of a beverage theme: she dressed as a Diet Coke for the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in August.
Bianca Censori at the Grammys
To those who have witnessed the couple’s bizarre track record for their public appearances in recent years, it was no surprise when Censori stripped off her black fur coat at the Grammys to reveal a nearly-naked look: wearing nothing but a see-through piece of mesh fabric. You’d expect nothing else from the pair at this point.
Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala
Award for the most un-daring look goes to Hailey Bieber for stepping out at the Met Gala in a mini blazer dress as if she were going for an understated drinks with the girlies on a Saturday night. So lackluster, it’s daring.
Jaden Smith at the Grammy Awards
He wore a slick black Louis Vuitton suit, shirt, and tie, and completed the look with... a giant castle balancing on his head?
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timmy and Kylie took a leaf out of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s book by twinning in their tangerine-orange looks at the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s new sports comedy, Marty Supreme. They could never beat Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s 2001 double denim, though.
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala
Kardashian always brings bold looks to the Met Gala carpet. This year’s entry definitely had something to that effect, since her bodycon leather ensemble had a risque cut-out detail on the back. But with a theme titled: “Superfine: Black Tailoring Style,” why is it giving Crocodile Dundee meets Temu Cowboy Carter?
Teddy Swims at the Brit Awards
The rapper and singer wore a suit adorned with dozens of cuddly toys, including sharks, elephants, monkeys, dogs and teddy bears, plus a giant unicorn with shiny pink hooves. He’s taken the Labubu craze to a whole new level.
Amelia Hamlin Gray at the Met Gala
This look would have been acceptable, had it not been for the pair of nude briefs on full display.
Jacob Collier at the Grammys
Channelling his inner Christmas tree, the Grammy-winning artist stepped on the red carpet in a multi-coloured, ultra-garish, sequinned suit.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments