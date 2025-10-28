Caffeine addicts: Red Bull just announced its first energy drink Advent calendar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull is spreading the holiday cheer with its first-ever Advent calendar.

The energy drink company announced the product’s release in the U.S. on Instagram Monday, quipping that the “holidays came early” this year.

“The Red Bull Advent Calendar featuring 24 different Red Bull’s is available November 3 at select retailers while supplies last,” the company’s US Instagram account wrote in the caption of its post.

The company teased that, along with its original Red Bull Energy Drink, the package will include “The Festive Edition” drink, which is pomegranate flavored.

Energy drink lovers expressed their excitement about the holiday offering in the comments.

Red Bull has released its first-ever Advent calendar ( Red Bull USA )

“Obsessed. I need one!” one wrote, while another reiterated: “Omg need this!!”

“This is the first thing on my Christmas list,” a third commented.

According to food blogger Markie Devo, the Advent calendar will include the exclusive Festive Can, and Red Bull’s new Winter Edition Fuji Apple & Ginger flavor.

SeaBlue Juneberry, Pink Edition Wild Berries, Yellow Tropical Fruit, Green Cucumber Elderflower, Amber Strawberry Apricot, Red Bull Zero, and Red Bull Sugar Free are among the other flavors.

According to Devo, you can expect to see the Red Bull Advent calendars at retailers like Kroger, Costco, Walmart, and Target.

Red Bull is one of many retailers that are already preparing for the holidays. Caffeine lovers can also soon head to Starbucks for the return of its holiday menu, which will be available in the U.S. starting November 6.

Returning this season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the season.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods as the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New additions to the menu this upcoming season include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Additionally, Starbucks is reviving its fan-favorite red cup promotion for the holiday season. On November 13, the chain will be offering free 16-ounce limited-edition red reusable coffee cups with the purchase of any of Starbucks’s holiday-themed drinks in-store, at a drive-thru, or on the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery.