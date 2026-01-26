Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks, Alex Vesia — a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers — shared that he was on the receiving end of a heartfelt gesture from the team.

Alex stepped away from the Dodgers due to a serious family matter days before the 2025 World Series began. The relief pitcher and his wife later shared that their newborn daughter died October 26.

“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of the infant’s hand with his and his wife, Kayla Vesia’s, hands. “There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

Before Sunday’s football game, Alex shared an image of a signed Rams jersey with the name S. Vesia printed on the back, referencing his late daughter’s name, Sterling Sol.

“Thank you to the @Rams for all the love and kindness,” he wrote on top of the post. “Cheering you guys on, bring it home!”

Alex Vesia shared on his Instagram Story a photo of a signed Rams jersey he was gifted after the death of his baby daughter ( Getty Images )

Despite the Rams’ Sunday night loss to the Seahawks, the gesture did not go unnoticed as the Dodgers Nation X account reshared the post, calling the jersey an “incredible gift.”

Earlier this month, Kayla posted her first TikTok since the death of her daughter, where she spoke about the heartbreaking loss.

“You know, I don’t have much to say, honestly,” she began. “Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day is so different for us right now, and I don’t really have the words.

“I did want to come on here. I share a lot of Alex and I’s life on here. It just felt right to come and say thank you. I am really grateful for the community of you guys and just expressing your love and support with us. It really has brought us a lot of comfort during this,” she continued.

Admitting that she wasn’t sure what kind of content she would be sharing going forward, Kayla did state her desire to share her journey.

“I do know that I want to share, and if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, feel like they’re not alone,” she said, tearing up. “I promise I will not be coming on here and crying. I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone.”