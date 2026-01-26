Los Angeles Rams honor Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia’s family tragedy with moving gesture
Vesia and his wife lost their newborn daughter in October
Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks, Alex Vesia — a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers — shared that he was on the receiving end of a heartfelt gesture from the team.
Alex stepped away from the Dodgers due to a serious family matter days before the 2025 World Series began. The relief pitcher and his wife later shared that their newborn daughter died October 26.
“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of the infant’s hand with his and his wife, Kayla Vesia’s, hands. “There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”
Before Sunday’s football game, Alex shared an image of a signed Rams jersey with the name S. Vesia printed on the back, referencing his late daughter’s name, Sterling Sol.
“Thank you to the @Rams for all the love and kindness,” he wrote on top of the post. “Cheering you guys on, bring it home!”
Despite the Rams’ Sunday night loss to the Seahawks, the gesture did not go unnoticed as the Dodgers Nation X account reshared the post, calling the jersey an “incredible gift.”
Earlier this month, Kayla posted her first TikTok since the death of her daughter, where she spoke about the heartbreaking loss.
“You know, I don’t have much to say, honestly,” she began. “Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day is so different for us right now, and I don’t really have the words.
“I did want to come on here. I share a lot of Alex and I’s life on here. It just felt right to come and say thank you. I am really grateful for the community of you guys and just expressing your love and support with us. It really has brought us a lot of comfort during this,” she continued.
Admitting that she wasn’t sure what kind of content she would be sharing going forward, Kayla did state her desire to share her journey.
“I do know that I want to share, and if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, feel like they’re not alone,” she said, tearing up. “I promise I will not be coming on here and crying. I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks