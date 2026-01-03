Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kayla Vesia, the wife of Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia, has posted her first TikTok video since the death of their newborn baby in October.

Vesia, who has been married to the MLB star since January 2024, is known for regularly posting lifestyle content and videos that offer glimpses into her life with Alex. However, following the death of their daughter, Sterling Sol, just days after she was born, Vesia took a break from social media.

Making her emotional return in a new video posted Friday, Vesia, 29, opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their child.

“You know, I don’t have much to say, honestly,” she began. “Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day is so different for us right now, and I don’t really have the words.”

“I did want to come on here. I share a lot of Alex and I’s life on here. It just felt right to come and say thank you. I am really grateful for the community of you guys and just expressing your love and support with us. It really has brought us a lot of comfort during this,” she continued.

Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, lost their newborn daughter in October ( Getty Images for The 5050 Foundation )

Admitting that she wasn’t sure what kind of content she would be sharing going forward, she noted that she wanted to “share my journey.”

“I don’t know how much I’m going to share. I don’t know the details of it,” she acknowledged.

“But I do know that I want to share, and if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, feel like they’re not alone,” she said, tearing up. “I promise I will not be coming on here and crying. I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone.”

Vesia said that she thinks being able to talk publicly about their tragedy will be a “good outlet.”

“And like I said, if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, then that’s great,” she added. “But right now I don’t have a whole lot to say.”

She explained that before the birth of her baby, she had “prepared for everything, prepared for whatever was going to happen.”

“But I wasn’t prepared for not taking my baby home,” she added as her voice broke. She concluded by wishing followers a happy New Year, disclosing that she “doesn’t know what this year is going to bring,” before reiterating: “I’ll slowly be getting back on here.”

The couple announced on Instagram in early November that their daughter had died. Alongside a black and white picture of them holding their baby’s hand, they wrote: “There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

Weeks before the news, Alex, 29, withdrew from the World Series. At the time, the Dodgers issued a statement, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter.”

“The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” the Dodgers added.

The Dodgers went on to defend their championship title, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 in a best-of-seven series.