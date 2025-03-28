Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods’s ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel has announced her engagement.

Uchitel shared photos flashing her huge engagement ring with her now-fiancé Dan Donovan via Instagram Friday. “So this happened..” their joint post was captioned. The post’s location was was tagged as Montecito, California.

Donovan and Uchitel first met almost three years ago, but didn’t start dating until late 2024, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking in December, Uchitel revealed to the outlet that she was keeping her relationship with Donovan close to the chest over her fear that he would lose his privacy. “He would reveal his identity in 30 seconds. It's more about me — I mean, to be honest with you, wanting to protect him,” she said at the time.

“Because there's a lot that comes with dating me and there's a lot of privacy that gets robbed of him when that is revealed. And I just kind of want to protect him and his kids and his businesses and his life.”

According to his Instagram bio, Donovan is the founder of security companies Stratoscope and Ingressotek.

Prior to her relationship with the business founder, Uchitel was engaged to James Andrew O'Grady before his death on September 11, 2001. She then married Wall Street trader Steven Ehrenkranz in 2004, but they divorced four months later.

Her relationship with Woods became national news in 2009 during the golfer’s infamous cheating scandal. Uchitel and Woods had a long-term affair during his marriage to Elin Nordegren, whom he wed in 2004. Over one dozen women came forward after the revelation, claiming they also were intimate with Woods throughout his marriage.

Uchitel then married former soccer player Matt Hahn in 2011 until their divorce in 2014. The two are currently co-raising their daughter Wyatt Lily together.

Woods and Uchitel were in a relationship while Woods was married to his now ex-wife Elin Nordegren ( Getty Images )

Woods, meanwhile, confirmed his new relationship with Donald Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump as the two of them shared pictures on Instagram.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods said in the Instagram post, shared by Vanessa on her stories.

One photo showed Woods and Vanessa posing together, while another saw them lying in a hammock with her arm draped across his chest as he gazed skyward.

“At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” the post added.

The couple reportedly started seeing each other around Thanksgiving.

One source claimed to Daily Mail that while they weren’t living together, they did live 20 minutes from one another in Palm Beach, Florida. An insider also told People that Vanessa’s ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., doesn’t mind that she is now dating the golf legend.

Before her relationship with Woods, Vanessa was married to Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., for 12 years. The former couple share four children in addition to 17-year-old Kai: Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Shortly after the Instagram post went live Ivanka Trump addressed her former sister-in-law’s new relationship.

“So happy for you both!” Ivanka commented, along with two smiling face emojis with red hearts.