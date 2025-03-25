Ivanka Trump speaks out after Tiger Woods reveals relationship with Vanessa Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump has addressed her former sister-in-law Vanessa Trump’s new relationship with Tiger Woods.

The 43-year-old businesswoman reacted to Woods’s Instagram post on Sunday, in which he confirmed he was dating Vanessa. His post included two sweet photos of him and his girlfriend, including one of her lying down and hugging him.

“So happy for you both!” Ivanka commented, along with two smiling face emojis with red hearts.

Before her relationship with Woods, Vanessa was married to Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., for 12 years. The former couple share five children: Kai, 17, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Ivanka and Vanessa have remained close friends over the years. In a 2016 interview with People, two years before Vanessa split from Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka gushed about her then-sister-in-law’s skills as a working mother.

“My sister-in-law Vanessa is a machine,” she said. “She can take all of [my children] and not even notice. She has five children and she’s Wonder Woman to me.”

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump says she’s ‘so happy’ for Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods ( tigerwoods / Instagram )

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote in the caption of his post, which Vanessa shared on her Instagram Stories.

One photo showed Woods and Vanessa posing together, while another featured them lying in a hammock with her arm draped across his chest.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail and People reported that the pair had been dating for several months. They reportedly started seeing each other around Thanksgiving.

One source claimed to Daily Mail that while they weren’t living together, they did live 20 minutes from one another in Florida’s Palm Beach. An insider also told People that Vanessa’s ex-husband doesn’t mind that she is now dating the golf legend.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump (left) reacted to Tiger Woods and Ivanka Trump’s first Instagram post ( Getty Images; Tiger Woods/Instagram )

Woods and Vanessa Trump were previously seen at Torrey Pines in San Diego along with her daughter when Woods arrived for the final round to hand out the trophy to the winner of the Genesis Invitational in February. He was the tournament host.

Kai attends school with Woods’s two children, Sam and Charlie. This week, she and Charlie competed on an invitation to a high-profile junior golf tournament.

Woods shares two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who divorced him in 2010 after he had been exposed for multiple extramarital affairs. His only other public relationship was with Erica Herman, which lasted about seven years until October 2022. It was a messy split, with Herman filing a $30 million lawsuit against Woods and his trust, claiming unfairly evicting her from his Florida home. However, she eventually dismissed the lawsuit.

Woods announced on March 11 that he ruptured his left Achilles tendon, knocking him out of the Masters and likely for the rest of the year.