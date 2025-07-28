Only half? New poll finds Americans spend half the day online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans might not be as active online as you may think.

They spend just about half of their day surfing the web, according to a new poll.

“This new survey was eye-opening for the Optimum team. We were amazed to see how many hours folks are watching, shopping and browsing online on a daily basis," Eric Bruno, senior vice president of product management for the telecommunications firm Optimum, said in a statement alongside the findings.

So, what are we doing on the World Wide Web for more than 10 hours a day?

According to the 2,000 adult residents included in the survey, we’re browsing, paying bills, and buying that new Labubu doll.

open image in gallery American adults spend about half of their day online, according to a new poll from telecommunications firm Optimum. People are browsing, online shopping, and paying bills ( Getty Images )

Of those 10 hours, people spend about five hours every day watching videos and 5.4 hours online, Optimum found.

Broken down further, 79 percent browsed, 77 percent paid bills, 72 percent online shopped, and 73 percent doom scrolled on social media. Only 37 percent handled work assignments and 20 percent did school work.

Notably, some 55 percent of the respondents said that they prefer to stream a majority of their five hours of videos each day on a television over any other device. More than 40 percent said they preferred to use their phone for online activities, rather than a computer or tablet.

"It underscores how important strong, affordable, and reliable internet has become in today’s world,” Bruno said.

open image in gallery About a third of Americans have tried to cut back their online time. But, many may not have much of a choice ( Getty Images )

The participants were sourced from a third party and subscribed or use home internet service between May 6 to May 14 of this year.

However, previous research had shown even higher totals for daily online time, and that American internet users may spend around 18 years of their adult life online.

While AllConnect reported in 2023 than one in three U.S. adults report trying to cut back on online time at some point, many may not have much of a choice.

“The reality is that so much of our screen time these days is unavoidable,” Alex Turvy, a researcher at Tulane University studying social media and internet culture, told Forbes in March of last year.