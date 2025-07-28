Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Only half? New poll finds Americans spend half the day online

Are we not as chronically online as we might think?

Julia Musto
in New York
Monday 28 July 2025 18:15 EDT
Comments
Becoming un-addicted to your phone

Americans might not be as active online as you may think.

They spend just about half of their day surfing the web, according to a new poll.

“This new survey was eye-opening for the Optimum team. We were amazed to see how many hours folks are watching, shopping and browsing online on a daily basis," Eric Bruno, senior vice president of product management for the telecommunications firm Optimum, said in a statement alongside the findings.

So, what are we doing on the World Wide Web for more than 10 hours a day?

According to the 2,000 adult residents included in the survey, we’re browsing, paying bills, and buying that new Labubu doll.

American adults spend about half of their day online, according to a new poll from telecommunications firm Optimum. People are browsing, online shopping, and paying bills
American adults spend about half of their day online, according to a new poll from telecommunications firm Optimum. People are browsing, online shopping, and paying bills (Getty Images)
Recommended

Of those 10 hours, people spend about five hours every day watching videos and 5.4 hours online, Optimum found.

Broken down further, 79 percent browsed, 77 percent paid bills, 72 percent online shopped, and 73 percent doom scrolled on social media. Only 37 percent handled work assignments and 20 percent did school work.

Notably, some 55 percent of the respondents said that they prefer to stream a majority of their five hours of videos each day on a television over any other device. More than 40 percent said they preferred to use their phone for online activities, rather than a computer or tablet.

"It underscores how important strong, affordable, and reliable internet has become in today’s world,” Bruno said.

About a third of Americans have tried to cut back their online time. But, many may not have much of a choice
About a third of Americans have tried to cut back their online time. But, many may not have much of a choice (Getty Images)

The participants were sourced from a third party and subscribed or use home internet service between May 6 to May 14 of this year.

However, previous research had shown even higher totals for daily online time, and that American internet users may spend around 18 years of their adult life online.

While AllConnect reported in 2023 than one in three U.S. adults report trying to cut back on online time at some point, many may not have much of a choice.

“The reality is that so much of our screen time these days is unavoidable,” Alex Turvy, a researcher at Tulane University studying social media and internet culture, told Forbes in March of last year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in