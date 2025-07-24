Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites go down leaving thousands without internet connection

Starlink has said ‘we are actively implementing a solution’ as the network continues to be down

Bryony Gooch
Thursday 24 July 2025 16:35 EDT
Comments
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida

Elon Musk’s Starlink network is experiencing an outage, leaving thousands without internet connection.

The company posted on social media: “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

Thousands of reports flooded the Down Detector website on Tuesday before 9pm, with 65 per cent citing a “total blackout”. The company’s website appears to be down with a “no healthy upstream” error message showing to viewers.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation that works as an international telecommunication provider, part of the American aerospace company SpaceX, founded by controversial billionaire Musk. The network provides coverage to around 130 countries and territories, aiming to provide global mobile broadband.

People on social media have complained about what appears to be a global outage, with citizens from Colorado, Germany and Zimbabwe reporting access issues.

A customer on X said that they were lucky to have 5G on their phone, observing: “the only downfall to Starlink is when it goes down, your only alternative is your phone network”.

