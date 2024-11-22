What are ‘Pink tote lid moments’? Dark TikTok trend explained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new TikTok trend, widely circulating as “pink tote lid moments” has sparked an influx of unsettling stories being shared on the platform.

The phenomenon first began after a social media user called Jaycie filmed herself crying in a dark room after her mother demanded she put the “goddamn pink tote lids in my f***ing bedroom.”

In the video, she said: “I’m in the shower. I get out, and I am drying my hair, and my mom comes and bangs on the f**king bathroom door.”

She continued, “So I’m like, ‘What?’ and she goes, ‘You wanna have a f*cking spa day? Go to sleep! I need help.’”

After demanding that she put the storage lids back, Jaycie’s comments section was flooded with reactions calling her mother being “abusive”. The video has since been deleted.

It sparked a conversation on the social media platform as users shared their own “pink tote lid moments”.

The trend quickly became unnerving as users shared their experiences with “pink tote moms”, with examples ranging from mild disagreements to physical and emotional abuse. Dozens of users have said their childhood consisted entirely of “pink tote lid moments”.

One user shared how her pet dog was given away by her mother after she was told she “didn’t pick up enough of its poops outside”. Another described being shouted at and being told she was “ungrateful” after she replied “Okay” after being told her uncle had got her a gift. Others described horrendous examples of violence.

Users have shared their troubling stories on TikTok ( TikTok/LuvFromPluto/aliciagoble17 )

Child psychiatrist, Dr Willough Jenkins, shared a reaction on the platform saying, “Parents, if you haven’t you have to go watch these videos, it is so important to witness what these teens are saying to us about the behaviour that their parents are doing”.

She described it as a “learning point for parents”, adding it was eye-opening “watching and seeing the impact, classic displacement of anger”.

Some mothers have joined the conversation saying that, “moms are human, we are going to mess up.” The original user changed her TikTok bio to “My mom is not abusive” although her account has since been deleted.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.