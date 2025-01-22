How to keep your pets safe in the cold as record-breaking freeze slams US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are quickly dropping this winter as a rare and deadly winter storm wallops the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S.

The usually balmy Pensacola, Florida, was hit with at least nine inches of snow on Wednesday (January 22) while historic levels of snow fell in Louisiana, with eight inches measured at the New Orleans International Airport. The deaths of at least 11 people have been linked to the snow, including one in Georgia, two in Houston, and five in Zavala County, Texas.

With these harsh weather conditions in the U.S., pet owners also have to think about their dogs’ daily walks. Regardless of how much fur they have, your pets should be properly covered up when taking their strolls.

Here’s everything you need to know about keeping your pets safe and warm this winter season.

How does the cold affect dogs and cats?

Cats and dogs should not be left alone outside during below-freezing temperatures, which is when it’s below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), pets can “freeze” or “become disoriented” when left outside. They also shouldn’t be left alone in cars, since those vehicles “act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze to death.”

So for the sake of their safety, keep your dogs’ daily walks short and sweet, especially amid a winter storm.

Still, some “longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds,” including “huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates,” are more tolerant of the cold, as noted by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

What should pets wear when they go outside?

open image in gallery Dogs should always have booties on during snow storm to avoid getting salt in their paws ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dogs should have their own shoes for winter walks. When they wear booties – commonly made out of rubber or plastic — they are keeping their paws covered, “preventing sand and salt from getting lodged between bare toes,” as noted by ASPCA. Often, dogs’ paws can get irritated when they step on salt laid out to prevent snow.

If pets are not wearing booties, their owners could massage “petroleum jelly” or “vet-approved paw protectants” into paw pads before going outside, which protects dogs from salt and chemical agents on the ground.

Dogs should also go outside with a jacket on to stay warm, especially smaller dogs and short-haired breeds, according to ASPCA. This rule also applies to large dogs with thicker fur coats, especially when it’s windy outside.

Should you change your pets’ diet during the winter?

The ASPCA says that our pets can burn more energy than usual during the winter because they’re trying to stay warm. So, during a snowstorm, you may want to feed your pet extra food, which can provide much-needed calories for them. You should also make sure they’re well-hydrated and their skin isn’t dry, so make sure they have plenty of water at the ready.

How to keep your pets warm when they’re inside?

open image in gallery Keep a warm blanket in your cat or dog’s bed during the winter season ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The ASPCA encourages people to make sure that their pets have a warm place to sleep inside, which is “off the floor and away from all drafts.” You could also add a warm blanket to your pet’s bed.

In addition, you should immediately towel dry your pets when they return home, which should also be humidified.