Paris Jackson compares sobriety journey to ‘getting into a car accident’

Paris Jackson is speaking out about her sobriety journey.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson — who revealed on Instagram earlier this year that she’s a recovering alcoholic and heroin addict — took the stage Saturday at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon. During the event, she received the Shining Star Award for her work with Friendly House, which is a rehabilitation program that offers addiction and mental health treatment for women.

In her acceptance speech, Jackson opened up about working with the non-profit and how her life changed by deciding to get sober, declaring that she didn’t just get her life back, she “got a better one.”

“I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms,” the model said, per People.

Jackson also acknowledged her work with Friendly House and how much it has shaped her sobriety journey.

Paris Jackson says she got a ‘better’ life when she got sober ( Getty Images for Friendly House )

“I'm really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve,” she said. “Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I've ever taken and I pray that I can continue to help others.”

She concluded her speech by reiterating her support for Friendly House and for other organizations that aim to help women in a similar way.

Jackson publicly spoke out about her sobriety in January on Instagram, calling herself “an alcoholic and a heroin addict.”

However, she also celebrated being “clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol” for five years, posting a video compilation of special moments over the years.

“To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust.

“I feel the sun on my skin, and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get up for it today.

“My god i can’t believe i almost missed it all,” she concluded.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.