The truth about how alcohol actually impacts your health

For many, a drink or two is a regular part of socialising or unwinding.

But how often do we consider the impact of those drinks on our bodies, both immediately and over time?

While a casual glass of wine or beer might seem harmless, understanding alcohol's effects on our health is crucial.

Those effects can differ depending on whether you're a casual imbiber or a heavier drinker.

If you’re finding that alcohol is impacting your health, it may be time to speak to someone or cut back.

Here are five ways alcohol can affect your well-being.

open image in gallery Alcohol can result in changes to memory and cognition ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Brain

Consuming alcoholic drinks can affect the pathways and neurotransmitters in the brain, resulting in changes to mood, behaviour, memory, and coordination.

“Interestingly, neurotransmitters work in opposing ways – so while drinking can create feelings of calm and relaxation, alcohol can also act as a stimulant, making us feel less alert,” says Kim Goldin, senior GP and health assessment doctor at Nuffield Health.

“Long-term use can result in a build-up of toxins in the brain and poor absorption of certain vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium and thiamine.”

Heart

Alcohol can affect the heart and circulatory system by increasing blood pressure, weakening the heart muscles, or disrupting its rhythm, says Dr Goldin.

Over time, this can lead to serious health issues like heart failure, high blood pressure, stroke, and cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle.

Alcohol can also increase the likelihood of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes, and – combined with high blood pressure – can further raise the risk of heart disease and strokes, she adds.

open image in gallery Drinking can have some not-so-glamorous side effects ( iStock )

Stomach and digestive system

Alcohol can cause gastritis (when the stomach lining becomes irritated due to heightened acid production, causing nausea and discomfort).

“Drinking can also increase the risk of bloating, diarrhoea and constipation,” notes Dr Donald Grant, GP and senior clinical adviser at The Independent Pharmacy.

“Long-term drinking can lead to more serious issues such as pancreatitis or increase the risk of stomach and colon cancer.”

Liver

“While we drink, the liver can become inflamed or [undergo] dehydration, which can exacerbate hangover symptoms the following day,” says Dr Grant.

“However, the most harrowing effects on the liver take place long term when an individual maintains an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

“This can lead to hepatitis, fibrosis, or liver cancer, with the risk of many dangerous health conditions rising as people continue to drink. In the worst-case scenario, the liver can fail altogether.”

open image in gallery Long-term drinking causes chronic inflammation and increases the risk of certain infections ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Immune system

“While under the effects of alcohol, our body’s ability to fight off infection becomes inhibited, with the production of white blood cells reduced,” explains Dr Grant.

“This means that drinking could leave us at a heightened risk of falling ill.”

Long-term drinking can affect the body’s immune system by causing chronic inflammation while increasing the risk of certain infections, such as respiratory illnesses like pneumonia, Dr Grant says.

Key steps people can take to reduce the likelihood of alcohol-related harm

Reduce your weekly consumption

“The 14-unit [NHS] guidelines aren’t a target, so bringing yourself closer to 0 units can help reduce your risk,” says Dr Richard Piper, CEO at Alcohol Change UK. “Anything under four units per week is much lower risk.”

Spread your weekly alcohol consumption across the week

“Rather than in one or two heavier drinking occasions, make sure you have several alcohol-free days in-line with the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines, and ensure no single day exceeds five units (six units or more in a single day is binge-drinking),” advises Dr Piper.

Have some alcohol-free weeks

“Not every week needs to have alcohol in it,” says Dr Piper. “Having one or two whole weeks off alcohol every month is a great way to cut back.”

Opt for low-strength or alcohol-free alternatives

“It is the alcohol in drinks that causes harm, so experimenting with lower-strength or non-alcoholic options can help you reduce this harm,” says Dr Piper.

Track your units

“By tracking and monitoring your drinking habits, using an app like Try Dry, you can understand more about what you’re consuming and how it might be impacting your health and wellbeing, and decide if you want to make any changes,” suggests Dr Piper.