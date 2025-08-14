Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In today’s fast-paced, screen-dominated parenting landscape, one mother is choosing to dial things back to the early aughts.

In an article for The Everymom, Erin Celletti, a New York City-based writer, explains how she is raising her almost-7-year-old daughter in what feels more like 2003 than the current day.

For starters, the NYC family tries to walk as much as possible, opting out of using Uber or Lyft, which didn’t exist in the early 2000s.

“We walk to school, to the library, to the park, and sometimes to grab ice cream after dinner. These walks give us unstructured time together to talk about our days, notice the little things around us, and move at a pace that feels human,” Celletti, who has a bachelor’s in journalism and two master's degrees in education, wrote.

“Walking everywhere in our town keeps us grounded in that slower pace, one where we’re not rushing from one structured activity to the next without a breath in between,” she added.

open image in gallery Erin Celletti, a NYC-based writer, limits weekday screen time and makes Friday movie nights special with themed snacks

Though modern devices and streaming apps still exist in Celletti’s household, screens are not the default pastime. She said she limits viewing during the week and creates anticipation around Friday family movie nights, complete with themed snacks and cozy settings, like how TV felt like an event when she was young, rather than background noise.

Further drawing from her own upbringing, Celletti said she promotes a routine where homework takes priority immediately after school, ideally three nights a week, so that the rest of the evening genuinely feels like free time.

“In the early 2000s, routines like this felt normal and non-negotiable,” Celletti wrote. “Homework was done before play, and it made free time afterward feel truly free. Once her assignments are finished, my daughter can head to a playdate, go outside, or relax, knowing the hard part of the day is behind her.”

Unstructured outdoor play is also a non-negotiable. Celletti said that she encourages sporadic and frequent playdates based on her childhood memories of running through neighborhood streets with friends.

“Outdoor time gives her space to use her imagination and burn off energy without the constant buzz of technology or scheduled activities. It feels like the free-range fun of my own childhood, even if I’m nearby keeping an eye on things,” she said.

open image in gallery Celletti and her daughter often spend weekends at the mall, just like she did growing up in the 2000s ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite the convenience of online shopping, the mall remains a treasured ritual in Celletti’s household. Walks between stores, browsing in bookstores, and sampling snacks in the food court have become nostalgic shared experiences, recreating weekend outings from the early 2000s.

“We don’t always buy much, but it’s about the experience—trying on clothes, flipping through books together, smelling soaps at Bath & Body Works, and sharing a snack at the food court,” she explained.

From watching early-2000s family films to reading classic books and listening to her middle school hits, Celletti said she intentionally infuses elements of her era’s pop culture into her home.

“The early 2000s may not have been that long ago, but revisiting the pop culture of that time gives us a shared connection across generations,” she said. “Plus, it helps keep some of the high-speed, always-on nature of modern media at bay—we slow down to enjoy things that don’t require constant updates or endless scrolling.”

Celletti added that she is nowhere near ready to allow her daughter to have her own social media accounts, although she’s already asking for it.

“Some of her friends in the dance and theater world have accounts managed by their moms, and while I can see why (for gigs, opportunities, modeling, etc.), I’m just not ready. My private accounts will just have to do for now. And for a while longer. (But talent agents, feel free to HMU,)” she wrote.

open image in gallery Celletti also implements weekly family traditions centered around food, including Pizza Fridays or going to a local pub on Thursdays ( Getty/iStock )

For now, the family enjoys weekly traditions, Pizza Fridays, Saturday morning breakfast deliveries, and Thursday night dinners at their neighborhood bar, which Celletti believes will leave lasting memories, far outliving any trending app or YouTube clip.

“Life today can feel fragmented, with so many competing demands for our time, but the early 2000s pace of parenting reminds me to lean into the simple, predictable, and reliable joys of family traditions,” she said.

Celletti’s guiding philosophy is refreshingly simple: avoid overscheduling. By opting for walks instead of drives, embracing quiet evenings at home, and letting boredom spark creativity, she believes she’s shaping a childhood of imagination and meaningful experiences.

“By leaning on some early 2000s parenting vibes—less tech, more face-to-face time, family traditions, and a slower pace—I’m hoping to give my daughter a childhood that feels grounded and joyful. While the world around us keeps racing ahead, I think sometimes the best way forward is with a little inspiration from the past,” she concluded.