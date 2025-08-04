Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson‘s son has given the seal of approval to his father’s rumoured relationship with Pamela Anderson.

The 73-year-old Schindler’s List Oscar winner and former Baywatch star, 58, are said to be dating after “falling in love” while making the new Naked Gun film, which is in cinemas now.

Weeks after Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek at the film’s premiere, the pair showcased their chemistry once again while being interviewed by Andy Cohen on Sunday night’s episode of US chat show Watch What Happens Live – and Neeson’s son Daniel Jack, 28, showed his support from the audience.

During the interview, Anderson applied her lip balm to Neeson’s lips before Cohen addressed the dating rumours head on.

“The question that I'm not asking the two of you tonight is what's going on between the two of you,” the host said, adding: “But I do just want to say as a very old friend of [Liam's], all of your friends are very much ‘stanning’ this relationship, as the kids say.”

To this, Anderson smiled and said: “Awww,” following which Cohen turned to Neeson's son Daniel Jack Neeson, who was seated in the studio audience, and said: “Right, Danny?” Neeson’s son replied: “Yeah.”

The host then asked Neeson and Anderson how many times they've “truly been in love”, with Neeson answering twice and Anderson stating “one and a half”.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ ( Bravo )

Anderson has been married six times to four men. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008, remarrying him in 2014 before they split again the next year. Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Neeson was married to The Parent Trap actor, Natasha Richardson, from 1994 until her death in 2009 aged 45. She died from an epidural hematoma after a skiing accident. They had two children together, Micheál Richardson, 30, and Daniel Jack.

When Cohen quizzed Anderson and Neeson on what they found “sweetest” about each other, Anderson replied: “He's so kind and generous.”

Neeson praised Anderson’s “spirit” before adding: “She’s a giggler like me, and I love that.”

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson star together in ‘The Naked Gun’ ( Bravo )

Anderson and Neeson were also joined by their children on the red carpet of the New York premiere last Monday, posing with Anderson’s sons Dylan and Brandon Lee, as well as Neeson’s two sons, Micheál and Jack.

The pair have been teasing their possible romance, especially during a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s eponymous late-night show, when Neeson revealed the closeness of their friendship.

“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show last month, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. Like ‘oh, this is nice. Let’s not mould this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”

However, the pair batted off the rumours, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star.

“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

The Naked Gun follows Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr, the son of the lead character from the first three films and Police Squad TV show, played by Leslie Nielsen. Anderson, Kevin Durand and Paul Walter Hauser all star in the film, which also features cameos from former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes.