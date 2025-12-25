Ozzy Osbourne’s family celebrates first Christmas since death of patriarch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Osbourne family gathered for a bittersweet Christmas celebration, the first since the death of patriarch Ozzy, and shared a heartwarming photo from the event.

Kelly, 41, the daughter of Ozzy and his second wife, Sharon, shared a few snaps Thursday on Instagram from their family celebration.

“Merry Christmas from The Osbourne family!!!” she captioned the post, alongside a series of images showing the group in matching plaid holiday pajamas.

Sharon, 73, can be seen standing in the middle, alongside Ozzy’s son Louis, his wife Louise, their kids Elijah and Maia, and several others. Kelly, her fiancé, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, and son Sidney are seated on the ground in front.

She shared additional clips on her Instagram Story of Sidney playing with some of his new Christmas gifts, including a mini pop-up stage and microphone.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at the age of 76. His family shared a photo of their first Christmas without the rock legend. ( Getty/kellyosbourne on Instagram )

This Christmas marks the family’s first following the death of Ozzy who passed away i July at the age of 76. His death came years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. His official cause of death is listed as a heart attack.

Earlier this month, Kelly honored the legendary Black Sabbath rocker on what would have been his 77th birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy!” she wrote on Instagram. “I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”

During an appearance on BBC Radio West Midlands, she reflected on the “huge loss” of her father.

“To see the outpouring of love, and respect, and condolence, and just everything this city has given him, is beyond words,” Kelly remarked. She further emphasized: “Birmingham meant everything to my father. It made him, it shaped him. It turned him into the one-of-a-kind man that he was.

“He was the people’s person. He never changed,” she added tearfully. She hailed him as a “working class hero,” adding: “He never thought he was better than anyone else.”

Kelly is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon. They also shared their daughter, Aimee, and son, Jack. The singer-songwriter had another three other children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley: sons Elliot and Louis and daughter Jessica.