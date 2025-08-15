Why you should immediately start putting olive oil in your hair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Julia Roberts does it, and so does model Miranda Kerr. But, should you put olive oil in your hair?

The common cooking staple is chock full of healthy fat and antioxidants, as well as vitamins E and K. But what happens when you pour the liquid gold on your head?

Experts say it depends on your hair and scalp, but that there are moisturizing benefits for locks that are lacking in luster and health.

"Olive oil is rich in fatty acids [such as] oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid, as well as lipids and antioxidants," Dr. Anar Mikailov, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Skintensive, previously told Shape. "These provide moisturizing properties to help coat hair shafts, which can help nourish hair strands."

With a conditioning effect, the oil can help to protect hair from breakage, in addition to taming flyaway strands.

open image in gallery Cooking with olive oil can give you healthy fats and nutrients. But, you may get even more benefits when you put it in your hair ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It also is a lifesaver when it comes to frizz protection," Dmitry Irshinskiy, a hairstylist at FEKKAI Soho Salon in New York City, told Women’s Health.

Notably, the oil may protect hair from sun damage, according to research published in 2022. The sun’s harsh ultraviolet rays can make hair more brittle, damaging the cuticle, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They can also bleach the hair, removing its color and accelerating the process of graying hair.

But, beware, olive oil is not for everyone – at least, in their hair.

First, it can weigh down fine hair and make an already oily head even oilier. That might not be the look you’re going for.

"It’s better for dry, thick, or coarse hair,” Mikailov said.

Secondly, like most food products, olive oil can spoil when exposed to the sun. That’s why it’s recommended to store olive oil in a cool and dark place.

open image in gallery A little can go a long way. Just use one or two tablespoons ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lastly, it can worsen dandruff because the yeast that causes dandruff feeds on the fats found in olive oil.

"Olive oil should not be used on the scalp," Mikailov added. "The saturated fatty acids in olive oil encourage the growth of Malassezia, a fungus that’s a normal part of the scalp’s microflora."

Instead, people can try hair products that already contain olive oil, such as hair masks and shampoos.

Use it about once a week, or less, Glenn Ellis, a celebrity hairstylist, told Women’s Health.

“Also, as with a lot of hair products, a little goes a long way," he said. "So you only really need about one to two tablespoons.”