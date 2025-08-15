The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Why you should immediately start putting olive oil in your hair
The common cooking staple can help dry hair go from drab to fab
Actress Julia Roberts does it, and so does model Miranda Kerr. But, should you put olive oil in your hair?
The common cooking staple is chock full of healthy fat and antioxidants, as well as vitamins E and K. But what happens when you pour the liquid gold on your head?
Experts say it depends on your hair and scalp, but that there are moisturizing benefits for locks that are lacking in luster and health.
"Olive oil is rich in fatty acids [such as] oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid, as well as lipids and antioxidants," Dr. Anar Mikailov, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Skintensive, previously told Shape. "These provide moisturizing properties to help coat hair shafts, which can help nourish hair strands."
With a conditioning effect, the oil can help to protect hair from breakage, in addition to taming flyaway strands.
"It also is a lifesaver when it comes to frizz protection," Dmitry Irshinskiy, a hairstylist at FEKKAI Soho Salon in New York City, told Women’s Health.
Notably, the oil may protect hair from sun damage, according to research published in 2022. The sun’s harsh ultraviolet rays can make hair more brittle, damaging the cuticle, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They can also bleach the hair, removing its color and accelerating the process of graying hair.
But, beware, olive oil is not for everyone – at least, in their hair.
First, it can weigh down fine hair and make an already oily head even oilier. That might not be the look you’re going for.
"It’s better for dry, thick, or coarse hair,” Mikailov said.
Secondly, like most food products, olive oil can spoil when exposed to the sun. That’s why it’s recommended to store olive oil in a cool and dark place.
Lastly, it can worsen dandruff because the yeast that causes dandruff feeds on the fats found in olive oil.
"Olive oil should not be used on the scalp," Mikailov added. "The saturated fatty acids in olive oil encourage the growth of Malassezia, a fungus that’s a normal part of the scalp’s microflora."
Instead, people can try hair products that already contain olive oil, such as hair masks and shampoos.
Use it about once a week, or less, Glenn Ellis, a celebrity hairstylist, told Women’s Health.
“Also, as with a lot of hair products, a little goes a long way," he said. "So you only really need about one to two tablespoons.”
