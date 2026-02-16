Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter, North West, is set to launch her own fashion brand.

Kardashian’s lawyers recently filed three trademark applications on behalf of the preteen for the new venture, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

North’s future fashion empire will reportedly be called “NOR11” — a nod to North’s nickname as well as her age when she first developed the line, according to The U.S. Sun.

The applications seek to use NOR11 across multiple categories: the first in clothing and accessories, including dresses, socks, shoes and hats. The second was for watches and jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. The third was for a variety of bags, including backpacks, purses and wallets.

While the brand has not yet been officially announced, North has been seen posing in hats that say “NOR11” for months in pictures and videos shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

open image in gallery North West, 12, is expected to launch a fashion line with the help of her mom, Kim Kardashian ( Getty )

open image in gallery North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is expected to launch a fashion empire called NOR11 ( Getty Images )

The filing was made by KimYe’s Kid Inc., which was incorporated in California in 2023. At the time, Kardashian filed trademarks for North — then nine years old — aiming to launch a skincare and toys line.

While the corporation is named after both of North’s parents, only Kardashian is listed on the state records as being involved with her daughter’s newly budding empire.

Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

North is the oldest daughter of the Skims founder and the controversial “Gold Digger” rapper, who split in February 2021 after seven years together. The former couple still has a co-parenting relationship to North, as well as their three other children: sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, and eight-year-old daughter Chicago.

“NOR11 “will not be North’s first career move. Already, the preteen has released her own album, collaborated with her dad on his music projects, starred on the cover of multiple magazines and performed as “Young Simba” in a Los Angeles production of The Lion King.

Last year, 45-year-old Kardashian said she struggled with the extra workload brought on by being North’s “momager.” The Skims founder said on their family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, at the time: “I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year.”

She continued: “I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.”