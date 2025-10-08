Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman had a candid response when asked about life in her fifties, just weeks before her split from ex-husband Keith Urban was announced.

The 58-year-old star alluded to a change in her life during a newly published interview with Vogue, which was conducted three weeks before she divorced Urban on September 30. During the conversation, she confessed that now, in her fifties, she was feeling a bit unsure of herself.

“How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?” Kidman, who shares two daughters — Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — with her ex, said.

While she didn’t mention Urban by name, she did explain that during the highs and lows, she leans on her close circle of female friends, including her Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

“Ride-or-die friendships. Oh, yeah,” she said, acknowledging how life’s hardships have shaped her acting career. “I put it in my work. That’s the beauty of what I do. There’s a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover.”

Nicole Kidman questioned the ‘direction’ of her life weeks before she divorced Keith Urban ( Invision/AP )

Kidman — who was last publicly photographed with Urban in June — also shared how she spent her summer, which included filming Practical Magic 2 in London in July and August with Sandra Bullock.

“Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury — so much summer fun — Evita, seeing theater, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there,” she said. “Went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was four, and her three children. A very tight group.”

Last week, The Independent confirmed that Kidman and Urban — who married in 2006 — had separated. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that they had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as Kidman takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ. They further claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to save the marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the source said. The family’s main residence is also located in the Tennessee city.

Only one day after the separation was reported, Kidman officially filed for divorce.

Earlier this week, Kidman debuted a fresh haircut at the CHANEL SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week. She posed with new fringe blonde bangs framing her face and her signature long hair falling in loose waves past her shoulders. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel gave her the fresh cut.

The Babygirl star attended the event with her two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.