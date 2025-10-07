Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie hit the front row for a new era at Chanel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Fashion Week saw A-list celebrities attend in their droves for one of the biggest shows in the fashion calendar – Chanel.

It marked the start of a new era for the French fashion house, with creative director Matthieu Blazy at the helm for the first time.

Blazy took the reins in December last year after the departure of Virginie Viard, who had held the position following Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019.

Australian actor Nicole Kidman made an appearance with her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, a week after announcing she had split from husband Keith Urban after 19 years.

The 58-year-old wore an oversized white shirt for the spring/summer 2026 catwalk at the Grand Palais in the French capital, where both Lagerfeld and Viard have shown collections.

Barbie actor Margot Robbie graced the front row in a matching navy tracksuit-style two-piece, with a bikini top.

Materialists actor Pedro Pascal kept things simple and chic with a navy jumper and black bag. The 50-year-old accessorised with a green emerald ring and shades.

Some of the biggest supermodels in the world attended the show too; with Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner leading the way.

A muted palate and elegant two-pieces seemed to be the name of the game for celebrities in attendance – in celebration of the brand. Campbell, 55, stunned in a classic white ensemble while Jenner, 29, chose a black skirt suit.

Other celebrities in attendance included Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp, British actor Michaela Coel and business tycoon Jeff Bezos – alongside new wife Lauren Sanchez.

The catwalk itself was styled in a dark room with planetary-like features. Blazy showed oversized, slouchy suits, boxy tailoring, and the return of A-line skirts, in an extremely wearable collection.

Some models showed off 1920s-style drop waists and long jewellery of the same era. While there was more than a nod to more traditional Chanel with structured coats and tweed skirt suits.

Red carpet looks you can expect to see celebrities in soon included embroidered gowns and elaborate feathered detailing on ball gown-style skirts.

The feathered headdresses might be the one accessory that doesn’t quite make it into the mainstream though.