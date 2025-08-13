Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has officially announced a return date for her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, released the new trailer for season two of the show on Tuesday. She also announced when fans can expect new episodes, writing in the caption of her Instagram post: “The best moments are made to be shared…With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.”

The trailer, set to “Rockin' Robin" by Bobby Day, shows Meghan cooking, making pottery, and doing other art projects with her friends and family.

“I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways to show people you care,” she said in a voiceover. “Let’s get creative and learn something new.”

The trailer also revealed the guest line-up for season two of the Netflix show, including model Chrissy Teigen, designer Tan France, and renowned chefs like José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, and Christina Tosi.

‘With Love, Meghan’ season two will air August 26 on Netflix ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

Toward the end of the trailer, Meghan even makes a revelation about her husband, Prince Harry. "You know who doesn't like lobster?” she told Andrés, prompting the chef to hilariously respond: “And you married him anyway?”

The trailer comes days after Meghan and Harry announced they’ve signed a new “multi-year, first look deal” with Netflix.

“We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” the Duchess said in a statement to The Independent. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new ‘As ever’ line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

A string of future projects from Archewell Productions was then announced, with season two of With Love, Meghan being followed by With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a special episode scheduled to air in December.

There are also plans for an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, the bestselling romance novel by Carley Fortune, and a new documentary short titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within that will be released later this year.

When Meghan launched the first season of her Netflix show in March, the program received scathing reviews. In her one-star review, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky called the show “queasy and exhausting.” She also said it “simultaneously strains for aspiration and relatability in a way that never gels.”

However, a month after the show aired, Meghan confessed to The New York Times that she still has more to learn about cooking. She said she’s not a professional cook, admitting she barely used the two pizza ovens in her home.

And when she used the ovens to make sourdough bread, she was not a fan of the results. “There are professionals who do that better than I ever will,” she said.