Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign new Netflix deal to create ‘thoughtful’ content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they’ve signed a new “multi-year, first look deal” with Netflix to produce “film and television projects.”

Earlier this year Netflix debuted lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, that was met with mixed reviews.

In a statement to The Independent, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: “We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured in a photobooth, have signed a new deal with Netflix ( Netflix )

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

A string of future projects from Archewell Productions were also announced at the same time, starting with the second season of With Love, Meghan that is set to arrive on Netflix later this month.

That will be followed by With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a special episode scheduled to air in December.

There are also plans for an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, the bestselling romance novel by Carley Fortune, and a new documentary short titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within that will be released later this year.

Last week, Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson responded to comparisons made between her cookery series Pamela’s Cooking with Love and With Love, Meghan.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Anderson was bluntly asked if she believed the Markle had copied her.

“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love? There were articles saying these two shows were very similar," Cohen asked The Naked Gun actor during a segment called “Plead the Fifth”.

Anderson, who appeared surprised by the question, replied: “One – I didn’t”.

Pressing her on the topic, Cohen again asked: “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”

A seemingly baffled Anderson answered with a laugh: “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."

In a one-star review, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky called the show “queasy and exhausting” and said it “simultaneously strains for aspiration and relatability in a way that never gels.”