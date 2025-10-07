Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
National Taco Day: $1 deal at Taco Bell and all the best offers to score

Taco Bell fans can score $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos today

Amber Raiken
in New York
,Tom Murray
Tuesday 07 October 2025 06:12 EDT
America's top taco spot is in LA

Today marks National Taco Day in the U.S. — following a push by Taco Bell to ensure the date falls on Taco Tuesday.

National Taco Day now officially falls on the first Tuesday in October, aligning every year with Taco Tuesday.

This year, the beloved fast food chain is offering $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos throughout the day, according to a press release. Buyers will have to act fast, though; the dollar tacos will be released in limited “drops” via the chain’s rewards app.

Taco Bell Rewards Members can access these drops on the following schedule (Pacific Time):

  • 9 a.m.: Exclusive National Taco Day t-shirts (500 available)
  • 11 a.m.: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
  • 1 p.m.: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available)
  • 3 p.m.: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000)
  • 5 p.m.: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000)
  • 7 p.m.: A year of free Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell (100 $160 gift cards available)
Taco Bell is releasing its $1 tacos in limited ‘drops’ on its app
Taco Bell is releasing its $1 tacos in limited ‘drops’ on its app (Getty Images)

Taco Bell is also offering $5 off its Party Packs, which come with an assortment of items, like burritos, tacos, and a soft drink. Customers who are using DoorDash to get their Taco Bell orders delivered can also expect a buy one get one free deal on tacos.

National Taco Day is not just limited to Taco Bell, though. Here are some of the other best deals you can score today:

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering three tacos for $5 today. To take advantage of the promotion, customers need to sign up for the Loco Rewards program.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Rewards members can enjoy single tacos for $2 each on October 7, with a maximum of three per customer. The offer excludes add-ons and premium proteins.

Del Taco

Del Taco is celebrating October with ‘Tacoberfest’
Del Taco is celebrating October with ‘Tacoberfest’ (Getty)

Del Taco is celebrating all of October with “Tacoberfest,” a playful nod to Oktoberfest. Rewards members can unlock app-exclusive deals throughout the month. The first promotion featured a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the signature “The Del Taco” tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

From October 6 through October 12, Rubio’s is offering members a free taco with any qualifying purchase, giving fans a week to join in the National Taco Day festivities.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain with more than 100 locations across the U.S., has several promotions for October 7. Customers can add a ground beef taco to any entree for just $1, or participate in a social media contest: dress up as a taco, post a photo using #ChuysTacoDay, and show it to a server to receive a free entree.

Salt & Straw

Though primarily an ice cream shop, Salt & Straw is getting in on the fun with its Tacolate — an ice cream taco created in collaboration with Taco Bell. The dessert is available at participating locations.

Nestlé Toll House

Nestlé is offering a giveaway of its Cookie Taco kits on October 7 at 2 p.m. EST.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos is rewarding loyalty members on October 7 with a free taco when they purchase another taco.

